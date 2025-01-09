Manappuram Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.29
169.28
169.28
169.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,179.98
8,810.63
7,773.6
6,732.45
Net Worth
10,349.27
8,979.91
7,942.88
6,901.72
Minority Interest
Debt
23,000.74
19,803.65
18,541.07
18,234.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33,350.01
28,783.56
26,483.95
25,135.87
Fixed Assets
848.64
885.49
902.72
866.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,765.57
1,454.23
1,215.47
1,200.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
92.95
80.82
74.66
96.08
Networking Capital
-232.36
-274.88
-187.03
-152.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
390.26
279.06
299.62
365.91
Sundry Creditors
-106.63
-96.18
-108.56
-95.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-515.99
-457.76
-378.09
-423.07
Cash
1,736.75
2,079.5
1,758.46
2,065.67
Total Assets
4,211.55
4,225.16
3,764.28
4,076.52
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.Read More
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.