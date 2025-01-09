iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manappuram Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

180.32
(0.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.29

169.28

169.28

169.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,179.98

8,810.63

7,773.6

6,732.45

Net Worth

10,349.27

8,979.91

7,942.88

6,901.72

Minority Interest

Debt

23,000.74

19,803.65

18,541.07

18,234.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33,350.01

28,783.56

26,483.95

25,135.87

Fixed Assets

848.64

885.49

902.72

866.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,765.57

1,454.23

1,215.47

1,200.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

92.95

80.82

74.66

96.08

Networking Capital

-232.36

-274.88

-187.03

-152.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

390.26

279.06

299.62

365.91

Sundry Creditors

-106.63

-96.18

-108.56

-95.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-515.99

-457.76

-378.09

-423.07

Cash

1,736.75

2,079.5

1,758.46

2,065.67

Total Assets

4,211.55

4,225.16

3,764.28

4,076.52

Manappuram Fin. : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Read More
Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.