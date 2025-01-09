iifl-logo-icon 1
Manappuram Finance Ltd Dividend

188.05
(2.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:59:58 AM

Manappuram Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend5 Nov 202418 Nov 202418 Nov 2024150Interim
Outcome Of Board Meeting Declared an interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
Dividend13 Aug 202426 Aug 202426 Aug 2024150Interim
Declared interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
Dividend24 May 20245 Jun 20245 Jun 2024150Interim
Declared interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
Dividend7 Feb 202416 Feb 202419 Feb 20240.945Interim
Declaration of interim dividend of Rs.0. 90 (Ninety Paise Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. February 19,2024 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before March 7,2024

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

