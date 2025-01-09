|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|1
|50
|Interim
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Declared an interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
|Dividend
|13 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|1
|50
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|1
|50
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|0.9
|45
|Interim
|Declaration of interim dividend of Rs.0. 90 (Ninety Paise Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. February 19,2024 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before March 7,2024
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.Read More
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.