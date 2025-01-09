iifl-logo-icon 1
Manappuram Finance Ltd Board Meeting

183.15
(1.74%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Manappuram Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 interim dividend and for the consideration of other general matters. Outcome Of Board Meeting Declared an interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Announcement under Reg 30 LODR
Board Meeting13 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the company for the period and quarter ended June 30 2024 and for considering declaration of Interim Dividend. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20247 May 2024
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and audit report declaration of dividend and other matters Outcome of Board Meeting Regulation 54 Asset Cover Board Approved Dividend Record date fixed as June 05,2024 for Dividend Appointment of Statutory Auditors Financial result March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting19 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Borrowing program and business plan OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Announcement under Reg 30 LODR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and for considering declaration of Interim Dividend. Dividend Declaration of interim dividend of Rs.0. 90 (Ninety Paise Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. February 19,2024 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before March 7,2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial result for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 Record date intimation Intimation for appointment of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.02.2024)

Manappuram Fin.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

