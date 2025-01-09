|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 interim dividend and for the consideration of other general matters. Outcome Of Board Meeting Declared an interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Announcement under Reg 30 LODR
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the company for the period and quarter ended June 30 2024 and for considering declaration of Interim Dividend. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and audit report declaration of dividend and other matters Outcome of Board Meeting Regulation 54 Asset Cover Board Approved Dividend Record date fixed as June 05,2024 for Dividend Appointment of Statutory Auditors Financial result March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Borrowing program and business plan OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Announcement under Reg 30 LODR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and for considering declaration of Interim Dividend. Dividend Declaration of interim dividend of Rs.0. 90 (Ninety Paise Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. February 19,2024 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before March 7,2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial result for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 Record date intimation Intimation for appointment of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.02.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.Read More
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.