iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

16 Dec 2025 , 03:09 PM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced that it has secured a ₹148.4 Crore order from the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India for comprehensive IT infrastructure maintenance.

At around 2.42 PM, RailTel Corporation was trading 1.21% lower at ₹331.85, against the previous close of ₹335.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low ₹336.70, and ₹330.75, respectively.

The contract underlines annual maintenance contract (AMC) services for servers, network equipment, storage systems, and network-security devices, including license renewals. The company plans to execute the project by December 21, 2030.

The company has secured this work order from a domestic entity.

RailTel Corporation has been expanding its footprint beyond railway telecom into e-governance, data centres and IT infrastructure. It recently announced securing two contracts in quick succession.

The order stream includes a ₹48.78 Crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and a ₹63.92 Crore ICT implementation order from the Central Public Works Department.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a 4.70% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹76 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company’s net profit stood at ₹73 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Railtel Corporation
  • RailTel Corporation New Order
  • RailTel Corporation News
  • Railtel Corporation Order
  • RailTel Corporation Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|04:04 PM
RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:09 PM
Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:07 PM
Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|01:11 PM
Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.