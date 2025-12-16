RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced that it has secured a ₹148.4 Crore order from the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India for comprehensive IT infrastructure maintenance.

At around 2.42 PM, RailTel Corporation was trading 1.21% lower at ₹331.85, against the previous close of ₹335.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low ₹336.70, and ₹330.75, respectively.

The contract underlines annual maintenance contract (AMC) services for servers, network equipment, storage systems, and network-security devices, including license renewals. The company plans to execute the project by December 21, 2030.

The company has secured this work order from a domestic entity.

RailTel Corporation has been expanding its footprint beyond railway telecom into e-governance, data centres and IT infrastructure. It recently announced securing two contracts in quick succession.

The order stream includes a ₹48.78 Crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and a ₹63.92 Crore ICT implementation order from the Central Public Works Department.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a 4.70% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹76 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company’s net profit stood at ₹73 Crore.

