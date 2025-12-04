RailTel Corp secures order worth ₹49 Crore for MMRDA Projects

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd said that it has received a project worth ₹48.78 Crore. The company has received the project from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The work order includes the selection of a system integrator for the design, development and implementation of the Regional Information System. The order has been received from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Urban Observatory at MMRDA, Mumbai.

The company has received the project from a domestic entity and is part of the project category. The company expects to complete the order by December 28, 2027.

Earlier in September, the company announced securing a new order worth ₹70.94 Crore. This order has been awarded by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

The company expects to complete the project by December 31, 2026. This includes selection of an implementation agency for supply, laying, installation, testing, and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar city network backbone, along with operations and maintenance services.

In addition to this, the company has additional orders worth ₹32.51 Crore from Panvel Municipal Corporation. The company expects to complete the order by March 19, 2031. This covers supply, installation, and services for providing connectivity.

