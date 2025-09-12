iifl-logo

RailTel Secures ₹103 Crore Smart City Orders from Nashik & Panvel Municipal Corporations

12 Sep 2025 , 11:53 AM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, the state-run telecom infrastructure company announced fresh contract wins worth over ₹103 crore. RailTel has secured a ₹70.94-crore order from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

The project involves the supply, laying, installation, testing and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar City Network Backbone, along with operations and maintenance services. The work is targeted for completion by December 31, 2026.

In a separate development, the company bagged a ₹32.51-crore contract from Panvel Municipal Corporation. Under this project, RailTel will provide SD-WAN based internet lease line and MPLS connectivity across multiple locations as part of the Panvel Safe City initiative. The order is expected to be completed by March 19, 2031 . These wins follow RailTel’s announcement earlier this week (September 9) of securing multiple contracts from various agencies.

RailTel, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has a market capitalisation of over ₹11,656 crore and plays a key role in delivering telecom and IT infrastructure solutions across the country.

RailTel Corporation of India shares have gained 1.86%, trading at ₹370.15 today at 11:49 AM IST. RailTel Corporation of India shares have gained 7.21% in  the last 5 days, 27% in the last six months, and down 21% in the last year.

12 Sep 2025|11:53 AM
12 Sep 2025|11:35 AM
12 Sep 2025|11:05 AM
12 Sep 2025|11:02 AM
