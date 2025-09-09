iifl-logo

RailTel Wins ₹396 Crore Bihar Education Project Orders for ICT Labs, Smart Classrooms

9 Sep 2025 , 11:33 AM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured contracts worth around ₹396 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council. The orders cover the establishment of ICT labs, Integrated Science and Mathematics (ISM) labs, smart classrooms, and the supply of teaching-learning material.

Teaching-learning material will be provided for Classes I–V, while ICT and ISM labs along with smart classrooms will be set up across middle, secondary, and senior secondary schools in Bihar. Execution of the projects is scheduled to begin in December 2025 and continue through March 2026.

CMD Sanjai Kumar recently told news sources that while RailTel’s telecom services business is expected to grow 8–9% annually, the company’s key expansion driver remains project-led orders. He added that RailTel has already bagged orders worth about ₹1,400 crore this fiscal, taking the company’s total order book past ₹7,200 crore. RailTel, a Navratna PSU with a pan-India optical fibre network, has a market capitalization of approximately ₹11,380 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India shares closed at ₹346, which is a 0.49% gain on September 8, 2025. RailTel Corporation of India shares dipped 26% in the last year, gained 18% in the last six months, ad up 1.88% in the last 5 days.

