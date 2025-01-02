iifl-logo-icon 1
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd News Today

379.25
(-5.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

It includes developing a new traction substation along with auxiliary equipment. It is designed to upgrade the power system for the train

1 Jan 2025|05:51 PM
Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.

27 Nov 2024|12:16 PM
RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

Last month, RailTel secured a ₹144.88 crore order from the Gujarat government's home department for the installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems across various locations.

11 Nov 2024|02:30 PM
RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

This order involves the development of an integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application, set to be completed by June 14, 2030.

24 Oct 2024|02:16 PM
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM
RailTel Corp bags ₹155.72 Crore contract from Maha government

RailTel is also preparing to bid on a big government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives. The tender opened on September 19.

27 Sep 2024|02:31 PM
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM
RailTel Bags ₹48.7 Crore Order from Health Insurance TPA

RailTel is also preparing to participate in a government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives.

18 Sep 2024|11:08 AM
RailTel Shares Surge on ₹52.66 Crore UP Police Project Win

Revenue from operations also saw a 19.4% YoY growth, totaling ₹558.1 Crore.

23 Aug 2024|11:29 AM

