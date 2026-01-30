iifl-logo

RailTel Wins ₹94.24 Crore Order from Modern Coach Factory

30 Jan 2026 , 01:02 PM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Friday, January 30, said it has secured an order worth about ₹94.24 crore from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

The company said the order strengthens its presence in the railway digital and safety infrastructure segment. As per the scope of work, the project includes a warranty period of three years. This will be followed by five years of comprehensive annual maintenance.

RailTel said the domestic order was received on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The order is scheduled to be executed by January 28, 2034. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor any promoter group entity has any interest in the awarding entity. RailTel added that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Earlier this month, RailTel secured an annual maintenance contract worth ₹140.71 crore from the Ministry of Defence. The company also received another order worth ₹101.82 crore from the Public Financial Management System. The PFMS order is for setting up and managing critical information technology infrastructure.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

