RailTel Secures Coalfields Internet Deal

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., announced on Thursday that it has secured a ₹40.2 crore work order from Central Coalfields Limited. The contract involves provisioning of high-speed internet services with a bandwidth of 8.4 Gbps and is scheduled for execution by November 23, 2025.
The order, which includes taxes, adds to RailTel’s growing pipeline of government-backed digital infrastructure projects, reinforcing its role in the Centre’s digital connectivity initiatives. Separately, RailTel reported a robust set of numbers for the fourth quarter, with net profit rising 46% year-on-year to ₹113.45 crore.
Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹1,308 crore, up 57% from the corresponding period last year, driven by strong project execution. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹179.63 crore. This reflects a 54% increase on a year-on-year basis. However, EBITDA margins narrowed slightly to 13.7%, down from 14% last year. This is due to a sharp spike in project-related expenses, which surged by 86%.
The company’s Project Work Services vertical delivered standout performance, with revenue nearly doubling to ₹949.53 crore from the year-ago quarter. Its telecom services segment also posted growth, with revenue rising 7% year-on-year to ₹358.75 crore.
Retail investor interest in RailTel has increased steadily. As of March 2025, around 5.3 lakh small shareholders, defined as those holding up to ₹2 lakh in authorised share capital, collectively owned a 20.11% stake in the company.
This marks a significant increase from March 2024, when 3.68 lakh small shareholders held a 16% stake. The Government of India, however, remains the majority stakeholder, holding 72% as of the end of the March quarter.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.