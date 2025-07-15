RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Corporation of India has landed a ₹264-crore contract from East Central Railway to roll out Kavach, the home-grown Train Collision Avoidance System, across 607 route-kilometres of low-density track. The turnkey assignment covering design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and staff training must be wrapped up by 14 July 2027.

Kavach links locomotives and trackside equipment in real time, triggering automatic braking to prevent head-on, rear-end and side-collision scenarios, and is central to Indian Railways’ broader safety upgrade plan.

This fresh win comes on the heels of a ₹17.47-crore order from Chhattisgarh’s General Administration Department to modernise state-government offices with upgraded WLAN, LAN and EPABX networks, plus long-term maintenance through 14 January 2031.

Together, the two back-to-back deals push RailTel’s new order haul for July past ₹281 crore, underscoring the PSU’s growing heft in railway-focused ICT and safety solutions. Management says the steady inflow of turnkey projects is widening revenue visibility while deepening RailTel’s role in India’s ongoing rail-modernisation drive.

RailTel Corporation of India shares are trading at ₹418 which is a 2.21% gain on July 15, 2025. RailTel Corporation of India shares have dipped 3.13% in the past month, gained 4.13% in the year-to-date, and down 27% in the previous year.

