Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 08th July, 2024 has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 18.5% of paid-up share capital (Rs. 1.85/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24. This Final Dividend is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per share already paid by the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Final Dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Final Dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The 24th AGM of RailTel will be held on 21/08/2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing The Company has fixed Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 1.85/- per share for the FY 2023-24 as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 08th July, 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The RailTel has fixed Wednesday, 14th August 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive Final Dividend of Rs.1.85/- per share for the FY 2023-24 subject to the approval by the members in the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)