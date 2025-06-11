RailTel Wins ₹119.5 Crore SECL Order to Set Up MPLS VPN Network at Coal Mines

RailTel Corporation, a PSU under the Indian Railways, has landed a fresh work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), worth ₹119 crore (including taxes).

In its stock exchange filing dated June 11, the company said the project is aimed at setting up managed bandwidth services across SECL’s mines in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The deal, based on an operating expenditure (opex) model, involves deploying an MPLS VPN network, a move that’ll enable SECL to stream and store CCTV footage from its mining sites in real time. The timeline for the entire rollout is three years, with June 5, 2028 marked as the final delivery date.

For SECL, this means tighter surveillance in some of India’s busiest mining belts with RailTel powering the backbone that makes 24/7 monitoring possible, even in remote areas. This development comes at a time when RailTel has been stepping up its digital services portfolio well beyond its traditional railway base.

Last week, the company received a Letter of Intent from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department for a separate tech-heavy assignment this one pegged at nearly ₹274 crore. That project, still awaiting a formal purchase order, will task RailTel with setting up an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) across some of Vidarbha’s most vulnerable locations.

It’s a decade-long engagement, with the final delivery deadline set for September 4, 2036. The system is expected to combine smart surveillance, real-time feeds, and analytics to improve road safety outcomes.

With these back-to-back orders, RailTel seems to be carving out a larger role in India’s digital public infrastructure mission, not just as a connectivity provider, but as a full-stack tech integrator for government projects.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com