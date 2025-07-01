iifl-logo
RailTel Secures ₹15.85 Crore Digital Display Contract from Cuttack Development Authority

1 Jul 2025 , 02:03 PM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has landed a significant digital infrastructure project, having received a formal work order worth ₹15.85 crore from the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The order was confirmed through a Letter of Acceptance received on June 30, 2025, at 5:21 PM.

As per the regulatory disclosure submitted to the stock exchanges, the contract involves the installation of eight AI-powered digital billboards across the city of Cuttack. The project aims to enhance public communication through intelligent display systems in high-footfall areas.

The ₹15.84 crore order, inclusive of taxes, will be executed entirely within India and is scheduled for completion by November 2, 2025. The order does not involve any related party transactions, and there is no promoter group interest in the awarding authority, the disclosure clarified.

The contract award was communicated in line with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and is considered material in the context of RailTel’s ongoing expansion in the smart city and digital infrastructure space.

This new project further cements RailTel’s role as a leading provider of broadband and ICT services, particularly in civic digital transformation initiatives. The company has been actively leveraging its pan-India fiber network to support digital modernization across both urban and semi-urban regions.

RailTel Corporation of India shares have gained 6.83% in the last month, surges 5.3% in the year-to-date, and dipped 9% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Read More

