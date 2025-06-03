Techno Electric Wins RailTel Tender for 10MW Data Centre

Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd has announced that the company has been selected on June 3, 2008 by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. as a Managed Service Data Centre Partner. The selection was based on an open tender process done by RailTel, a “Miniratna”, central PSU under Ministry of Railways.

Under the agreement, Techno Electric will construct, finance, as well as operate a 10MW data centre within Noida, to be built in stages on RailTel’s land. The engagement is based on Sharing of Revenue with certain elements as per Letter of Intent (LoI) and at the time of signing of the Contract Agreement and are negotiable.

The intend term of the datacentre project is 30 years from the commencement date, through an initial two-year implementation phase, extendable by mutual agreement of the two parties. The total project size or volume is not available for this project, and the financials are percentage-based rather than a fixed value.

“The announcement of such clause is generally made after the final contract, we announced it a bit early as we thought that it’s the best from our business point of view,” Techno Electric said, adding that it hasn’t violated any stock exchange or SEBI norms. The collaboration fits in with Techno Electric’s strategy of diversifying into digital infrastructure, and consolidates its position in the managed services and data centre segment.

