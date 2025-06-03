iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Techno Electric Wins RailTel Tender for 10MW Data Centre

3 Jun 2025 , 11:39 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd has announced that the company has been selected on June 3, 2008 by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. as a Managed Service Data Centre Partner. The selection was based on an open tender process done by RailTel, a “Miniratna”, central PSU under Ministry of Railways.

Under the agreement, Techno Electric will construct, finance, as well as operate a 10MW data centre within Noida, to be built in stages on RailTel’s land. The engagement is based on Sharing of Revenue with certain elements as per Letter of Intent (LoI) and at the time of signing of the Contract Agreement and are negotiable.

The intend term of the datacentre project is 30 years from the commencement date, through an initial two-year implementation phase, extendable by mutual agreement of the two parties. The total project size or volume is not available for this project, and the financials are percentage-based rather than a fixed value.

“The announcement of such clause is generally made after the final contract, we announced it a bit early as we thought that it’s the best from our business point of view,” Techno Electric said, adding that it hasn’t violated any stock exchange or SEBI norms. The collaboration fits in with Techno Electric’s strategy of diversifying into digital infrastructure, and consolidates its position in the managed services and data centre segment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • RailTel
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Techno Electric & Engineering
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.