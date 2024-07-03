iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

1,540.6
(-6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,657.3
  • Day's High1,657.3
  • 52 Wk High1,822
  • Prev. Close1,640.7
  • Day's Low1,533.6
  • 52 Wk Low 607.2
  • Turnover (lac)2,968.07
  • P/E65.07
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value312.34
  • EPS25.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,917.11
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,657.3

Prev. Close

1,640.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2,968.07

Day's High

1,657.3

Day's Low

1,533.6

52 Week's High

1,822

52 Week's Low

607.2

Book Value

312.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,917.11

P/E

65.07

EPS

25.19

Divi. Yield

0.4

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.92%

Non-Promoter- 33.94%

Institutions: 33.93%

Non-Institutions: 9.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.52

21.52

22

22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,170.19

1,936.48

1,811.04

1,588.64

Net Worth

2,191.71

1,958

1,833.04

1,610.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

889.22

876.16

1,294.36

120.37

yoy growth (%)

1.49

-32.3

975.29

-88.34

Raw materials

-0.25

-12.42

-886.21

0

As % of sales

0.02

1.41

68.46

0

Employee costs

-33.31

-39.66

-39.37

-0.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

250.78

213.54

265.16

70.33

Depreciation

-41.11

-41.52

-42.36

-37.47

Tax paid

-50.33

-36.85

-64.86

-14.27

Working capital

157.39

26.61

269.95

-106.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.49

-32.3

975.29

-88.34

Op profit growth

-0.01

-26.49

167.14

-30.57

EBIT growth

17.77

-23.93

214.72

-46.98

Net profit growth

13.44

-11.78

257.33

-47.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,502.38

829.5

999.17

889.23

876.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,502.38

829.5

999.17

889.23

876.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

136.11

164.89

175.21

66.85

46.51

View Annually Results

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P P Gupta

Independent Director

K M Poddar

Independent Director

S N Roy

Whole-time Director

Ankit Saraiya

Non Executive Director

Avantika Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N Brahma

Independent Director

Dipali Khanna

Independent Director

K K Rai

Independent Director

Anjan Dasgupta

Independent Director

Shailesh Kumar Mishra

Non Executive Director

James Raymond Trout

Independent Director

Arun Duggal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (Formerly Simran Wind Project Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 26, 2005. The Company name was thereafter changed from Simran Wind Project Limited to Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited effective from August 3, 2010. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited is a recognised company in the power sector. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services to three segments of power sector including generation, transmission and distribution. The Company is also engaged in generation of wind power through Wind Turbine Generators in the states of Tamil Nadu & KarnatakaIn FY 2009, the Company became an independent renewable energy producer with 129.9 MW wind energy capacity installed in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The customers are mainly central and state public sector undertakings, but also cater to private companies in power-intensive industries. The Company acquired two wind power-generating companies, Simran Wind Project Private Limited and Super Wind Project Private Limited (merged with Techno Electric), with capacities of 50.45 MW and 45 MW, respectively. In 2011, the Company received private equity investment from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington and set up 111.9 MW wind farm in Tamil Nadu.In FY 2015, the Company bought back the 3.38% stake held by International Finance Corporation. The Company sold 44.45 MW of windpower assets at an effective valuation of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1540.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is ₹17917.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is 65.07 and 5.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is ₹607.2 and ₹1822 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd?

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.38%, 3 Years at 88.64%, 1 Year at 100.93%, 6 Month at 5.92%, 3 Month at 5.37% and 1 Month at 9.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.92 %
Institutions - 33.93 %
Public - 9.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.