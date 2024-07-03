Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,657.3
Prev. Close₹1,640.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,968.07
Day's High₹1,657.3
Day's Low₹1,533.6
52 Week's High₹1,822
52 Week's Low₹607.2
Book Value₹312.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,917.11
P/E65.07
EPS25.19
Divi. Yield0.4
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.52
21.52
22
22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,170.19
1,936.48
1,811.04
1,588.64
Net Worth
2,191.71
1,958
1,833.04
1,610.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
889.22
876.16
1,294.36
120.37
yoy growth (%)
1.49
-32.3
975.29
-88.34
Raw materials
-0.25
-12.42
-886.21
0
As % of sales
0.02
1.41
68.46
0
Employee costs
-33.31
-39.66
-39.37
-0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
250.78
213.54
265.16
70.33
Depreciation
-41.11
-41.52
-42.36
-37.47
Tax paid
-50.33
-36.85
-64.86
-14.27
Working capital
157.39
26.61
269.95
-106.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.49
-32.3
975.29
-88.34
Op profit growth
-0.01
-26.49
167.14
-30.57
EBIT growth
17.77
-23.93
214.72
-46.98
Net profit growth
13.44
-11.78
257.33
-47.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,502.38
829.5
999.17
889.23
876.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,502.38
829.5
999.17
889.23
876.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
136.11
164.89
175.21
66.85
46.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P P Gupta
Independent Director
K M Poddar
Independent Director
S N Roy
Whole-time Director
Ankit Saraiya
Non Executive Director
Avantika Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N Brahma
Independent Director
Dipali Khanna
Independent Director
K K Rai
Independent Director
Anjan Dasgupta
Independent Director
Shailesh Kumar Mishra
Non Executive Director
James Raymond Trout
Independent Director
Arun Duggal
Reports by Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (Formerly Simran Wind Project Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 26, 2005. The Company name was thereafter changed from Simran Wind Project Limited to Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited effective from August 3, 2010. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited is a recognised company in the power sector. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services to three segments of power sector including generation, transmission and distribution. The Company is also engaged in generation of wind power through Wind Turbine Generators in the states of Tamil Nadu & KarnatakaIn FY 2009, the Company became an independent renewable energy producer with 129.9 MW wind energy capacity installed in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The customers are mainly central and state public sector undertakings, but also cater to private companies in power-intensive industries. The Company acquired two wind power-generating companies, Simran Wind Project Private Limited and Super Wind Project Private Limited (merged with Techno Electric), with capacities of 50.45 MW and 45 MW, respectively. In 2011, the Company received private equity investment from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington and set up 111.9 MW wind farm in Tamil Nadu.In FY 2015, the Company bought back the 3.38% stake held by International Finance Corporation. The Company sold 44.45 MW of windpower assets at an effective valuation of
The Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1540.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is ₹17917.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is 65.07 and 5.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is ₹607.2 and ₹1822 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.38%, 3 Years at 88.64%, 1 Year at 100.93%, 6 Month at 5.92%, 3 Month at 5.37% and 1 Month at 9.38%.
