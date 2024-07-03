Summary

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (Formerly Simran Wind Project Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 26, 2005. The Company name was thereafter changed from Simran Wind Project Limited to Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited effective from August 3, 2010. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited is a recognised company in the power sector. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services to three segments of power sector including generation, transmission and distribution. The Company is also engaged in generation of wind power through Wind Turbine Generators in the states of Tamil Nadu & KarnatakaIn FY 2009, the Company became an independent renewable energy producer with 129.9 MW wind energy capacity installed in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The customers are mainly central and state public sector undertakings, but also cater to private companies in power-intensive industries. The Company acquired two wind power-generating companies, Simran Wind Project Private Limited and Super Wind Project Private Limited (merged with Techno Electric), with capacities of 50.45 MW and 45 MW, respectively. In 2011, the Company received private equity investment from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington and set up 111.9 MW wind farm in Tamil Nadu.In FY 2015, the Company bought back the 3.38% stake held by International Finance Corporation. The Company sold 44.45 MW of windpower assets at an effective valuation of

