Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Summary

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (Formerly Simran Wind Project Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in October 26, 2005. The Company name was thereafter changed from Simran Wind Project Limited to Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited effective from August 3, 2010. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited is a recognised company in the power sector. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services to three segments of power sector including generation, transmission and distribution. The Company is also engaged in generation of wind power through Wind Turbine Generators in the states of Tamil Nadu & KarnatakaIn FY 2009, the Company became an independent renewable energy producer with 129.9 MW wind energy capacity installed in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The customers are mainly central and state public sector undertakings, but also cater to private companies in power-intensive industries. The Company acquired two wind power-generating companies, Simran Wind Project Private Limited and Super Wind Project Private Limited (merged with Techno Electric), with capacities of 50.45 MW and 45 MW, respectively. In 2011, the Company received private equity investment from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington and set up 111.9 MW wind farm in Tamil Nadu.In FY 2015, the Company bought back the 3.38% stake held by International Finance Corporation. The Company sold 44.45 MW of windpower assets at an effective valuation of Rs 2,150 million during Q1 during the FY 2016. In FY 2017, it sold 33 MW of wind energy assets in Tamil Nadu at an effective valuation of Rs 1,650 million.The National Company Law Tribunal Bench at Allahabad vide order dated 20 July 2018 sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited with the Company with effect from the appointed date i.e., 01 April 2017 and consequent to the amalgamation and upon scheme becoming effective, the name of the Company has been changed from Simran Wind Project Limited to Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited.The Company had allotted 11,26,82,400 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each as fully paid up on 10th August, 2018 pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, bench at Allahabad (NCLT) vide its Order dated 20th July, 2018 without payment being received in cash to the shareholders of the Company without any consideration. The entire paid up pre-amalgamation share capital of the Company being held by the Transferor Company has been cancelled pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the buyback of 26,82,400 Equity Shares of ?2 each at a price of Rs 410 per Equity Share from the Equity Shareholders of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 13 December 2018. The buyback has been completed in the month of April, 2019.The Company sold 74% stake in Patran to India Grid Trust at enterprise value of Rs. 225 crores in FY 2019. During the FY 2020, the Company entered into the Data Centre business of 25 MW in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company plans to scale presence to develop hyper-density Data Centres of 250 MW capacity across India by FY 2025-26. The Company disposed off its investment in Joint Venture Company namely, Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt. Ltd and hence, it ceased to be Joint Venture Company with effect from 28th September, 2020. During the year 2020-21 the following projects were completed by the Company as follows:1) Contract for AIS Substation Package-SS29 from PGCIL for 765/400kV Bhadla-II PS (Jodhpur) New S/S under Transmission Scheme for Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan. 2) Installation, testing and commissioning of 400/220 kV, 7X167 MVA Substation at New Kohima associated with North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-VI (NERSS-VI) of Kohima-Mariani Transmission Limited.3) Contract for Construction of 2 nos. 400 kV GIS Line Bays for Termination of Jeerat (New) - Jeerat (WBSETCL) 400 kV D/C Line (ERSS XVIII), Construction of 2 nos. of 400 kV GIS Line Bays for Termination of Sagardighi TPS - Subhasgram PGCIL 400 kV S/C Line (ERSS XV A) and Modification of Termination Arrangement of 4 nos. 400 kV Existing Feeders at Jeerat 400 kV Substation (ERSS XV B), District - 24 Parganas (North) in State of West Bengal of WBSETCL.4) GIS Sub-station Package MEG-SS-02 for Meghalaya associated with NER Power System Improvement Project. i) 220/132/33kV New Shillong (New) GIS, ii) 220/132kV Mawngap GIS (Upgrade), iii) 220kV Byrnihat AIS (Extn)].5) Contract for unmetered consumer to metered consumer and New Connection to left over rural/urban household under ESSD at Nirsa, Tundi, Mukunda, Gobindpur, Hirapur, Barwadda & Chirkunda under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Har Ghar Yojna - Saubhagya Scheme of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited.6) Contract for Construction of 132kV Substations and Transmission Lines with associated feeder bays in Western and Central MP (SOR Based) on total Turn-Key Basis of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co. Ltd.The following projects are ongoing and are expected to be completed as per schedule by the Company as follows:1. Contract for Supply & Erection of materials/ equipment with Mandatory Spares, Transportation including transit insurance on for Site basis of all the materials/equipment and auxiliaries in all respect on lumpsum turnkey basis for 765/400 kV Substation at Lakadia and 765kV bay extension at Bhuj in the state of Gujarat.2. Design, engineering, manufacturing, testing & supply of Materials/Equipment, transportation including transit insurance on FOTR site basis of all the material/equipment and auxiliaries in all respect on turnkey basis for 2 No. 765kV at Lakadia Substation under LBTL Package.3. Contract for Substation Package SS01 for Transmission Line Associated with Intrastate Transmission projects of Uttar Pradesh - Construction of 400/220 kV Rampur & 400/220/132 kV Sambhal GIS Substation (Rampur & Sambhal Project) through tariff based competitive bidding (TCBC) route.4. Procurement of Plant, Design, Supply, Installation, testing & commissioning of 500 kV Arghande (Kabul) Substation of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat.5. Contract for Bay Extension of 400/220 KV Bay at CGPL, Mundra SS & extra bays at Lakhadia SS under JKTL.6. Contract for Extension of 2 Nos. 400kV GIS sub-station and line bays at Jharkhand pool (Chandwa) for termination of 400kV Jharkhand Pool-Latehar D/C Line.7. Contract for Extension of 400(GIS)/220(AIS) kV New Siliguri sub-station including installation of 1 no., 315MVA, 400/220/33kV, 3-phase transformer along with associated AIS/GIS bay equipment.8. Contract for Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Extension of Kara Substation & NEW 161/20 KV Substation at Mango in TOGO.9. On-Shore Supply, Service and Off-Shore contract for GIS Substation package ASM-SS04 under NER Power System Improvement Project - World Bank Funded: Intra-State-Assam of PGCIL.10. Substation Package -NAG-SS-01 including Transformer for (i) 132/33kV Longnak (New) s/s & (ii) 132/33kV Longleg (New) s/s under Transmission System for Nagaland State associated with NER Power System Improvement of PGCIL.11. Contract for Construction of 220/132/33 KV (2x160 + 3x50) MVA, GSS at Asthawan, District Nalanda including Residential Quarters with Construction of 02 Nos. 220 KV Line Bays & 06 Nos. 132 KV Line Bays at remote end on Turnkey Basis under State Plan on turnkey basis under State Plan of Bihar State Power Transmission Co. Ltd.12. Contract for the work providing all services i.e. of Flue gas Desulphurization (FGD) system Package for Bokaro Thermal Power Station, BTPS A (1x500 MW) located at Bokaro, Jharkhand.13. Contract for Construction of 220 GIS Substations at Thalassery & Kunnamkulam on Turnkey Basis (KIIFB Funding).14. Contract for Construction of 2 nos. 220kV bays at Nallalam, 2 Nos of 400 kV bays at Madakkathara and Automation & SCADA system at Madakkathara on Turnkey basis (PSDF Funding).15. Contract for Turnkey implementation of AMI for 2.0 Lakhs ( 1 Lakh in Jammu City + 1 Lakh in Srinagar City ) with 5 years FMS including O&M for Power Development Department (PDD) of Government of J&K under PMDP.16. Contract for 33/11KV Substation, Distribution Substation along with associated lines and related works in Srinagar Circle of Jammu & Kashmir under IPDS-Package-A.17. Contract for 33/11KV Substation, Distribution Substation along with associated lines and related works in Srinagar Circle of Jammu & Kashmir under PMDP-Package-A.During the year 20-2021, the Company bagged the following Orders:1. SS Package SS-34 for (i) Extension of 400 KV Kanpur S/s including 6 Nos. 400 kV, Ohm, 1 Ph, Series Line reactors, (ii) Extension of 400kV Bhiwani S/s including 3 nos. 400kV, 12 Ohm, 1Ph. Series Bus reactors & (iii) Extention of 400kV Hissar SS under Scheme to control fault level in Northern Region (Ph-II).2. Contact for establishment of 2x500MVA, 400/220 kV GIS Substation at Kasargoda & Extension of 400kV Bays at Udupi.3. SS Package SS01 for (i) Establishment of 765/400Kv Sikar II (New) S/S (Including 1x125MVAR, 420kV Bus Reactor); (ii) Construction of 2 Nos. of 765kV Line bays at Bhadla II PS for Sikar II- Bhadla II 765kV D/c line; and (iii) Construction of 2 nos. of 400kv Line bays at Neemrana substation for Sikar-II - Neemrana 400kV D/c line; associated with Transmission Scheme for evacuation of power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II part C through Traiff Based Competitive bidding (TBCB) route.The Company participated in transmission projects via PPP projects. It implemented innovative solutions in this sector, leveraging its expertise in the EPC sector. The Company mainly have three main projects in the PPP sector. The Company implemented a 400 kV transmission system with double circuit quad moose line that extends from Jharli to Kabulpur in Rohtak (35 km) and from Kabulpur to Dipalpur in Sonepat (64 km) using the Design Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) arrangement and a transmission network designed to evacuate 2,400 MW in 2012. It has two substations of 400/220 kV of 24 bays each at Rohtak and Sonepat. This was the first transmission project to receive viability gap funding support from the government worth ? 920 million. 2) The Company shouldered responsibility in designing, constructing, erecting, completing and commissioning a 400 kV transmission system with transmission lines extending from Imphal to New Kohima (134 km) and from New Kohima to Mariani (119 km). It set up substations of 400/220 kV at New Kohima for this project. The Company also entered into a definitive agreement with CLP India Pvt. Ltd. to sell 26% stake in Kohima Mariani Transmission Limited (KMTL) at an Enterprise Value of Rs. 1800 crores. Along with this, the Company is focused on expanding Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) business by FY 2022-23.3) The Company also implemented an end-to-end BOOM transmission network project in Patran, Punjab in 2016. For this project, it set up 400/220kV GIS substation with 14 bays with 1,000 MVA evacuation capacity, comprising LILO of Patiala Kaithal. It also set up a 400 kV double circuit triple snowbird line at Patran. The Company increased and expanded its presence in overseas markets by bagging the following trans-border projects as follows during the year 2021:1) The Uganda project was completed in 2016 for design, supply and erection of 160 km 132 kV double circuit Mbarara - Nkendao transmission line and associated substations worth US$18 million.2) The Project in Communaute Electrique du Benin (CEB), Togo, for extension of Kara substation and design, supply, installation and commissioning of new 161/20 kV substation at Mango worth US$9.69 million. During the year 2021-22, the Company completed projects following Contract for Supply & Erection of materials /equipment with Mandatory Spares, Transportation including transit insurance on for Site basis of all the materials/ equipment and auxiliaries in all respect on lumsum turnkey basis for 765/400 kV Substation at Lakadia and 765kV bay extension at Bhuj in the state of Gujarat. 2) Design, engineering, manufacturing, testing & supply of Materials / Equipment, transportation including transit insurance on FOTR site basis of all the material/ equipment and auxiliaries in all respect on turnkey basis for 2 No. 765kV at Lakadia Substation under LBTL Package. 3) Contract for Extension of 400(GIS)/220(AIS) kV New Siliguri sub-station including installation of 1 no., 315MVA, 400/220/33kV, 3-phase transformer along with associated AIS/GIS bay equipment.4) Contract for Construction of 220/132/33 KV (2x160 + 3x50) MVA, GSS at Asthawan, District Nalanda including Residential Quarters with Construction of 02 Nos. 220 KV Line Bays & 06 Nos. 132 KV Line Bays at remote end on Turnkey Basis under State Plan on turnkey basis under State Plan of Bihar State Power Transmission Co. Ltd. 5) Contract for 33/11KV Substation, Distribution Substation along with associated lines and related works in Srinagar Circle of Jammu & Kashmir under IPDS-Package-A. 6) SS Package SS-34 for (i) Extension of 400Kv Kanpur S/s including 6 Nos. 400kV, Ohm, 1 Ph, Series Line reactors, (ii) Extension of 400kV Bhiwani S/s including 3nos. 400kV, 12 Ohm, 1Ph. Series Bus reactors & (iii) Extention of 400kV Hissar SS under Scheme to control fault level in Northern Region (Ph-II). During the year 2022-23, the Company completed Contract for Substation Package SS01 for Transmission Line Associated with Intrastate Transmission projects of Uttar Pradesh - Construction of 400/220 kV Rampur & 400/220/132 kV Sambhal GIS Substation (Rampur & Sambhal Project) through tariff based competitive bidding (TCBC) route. 2) Contract for Bay Extension of 400/220 KV Bay at CGPL, Mundra SS & extra bays at Lakhadia SS under JKTL. 3) Contract for Extension of 2 Nos. 400kV GIS sub-station and line bays at Jharkhand pool (Chandwa) for termination of 400kV Jharkhand Pool-Latehar D/C Line. Substation Package -NAG-SS-01 including Transformer for (i) 132/33kV Longnak (New) s/s & (ii) 132/33kV Longleg (New) s/s under Transmission System for Nagaland State associated with NER Power System Improvement of PGCIL. Contract for Construction of 220 GIS Substations at Thalassery & Kunnamkulam on Turnkey Basis (KIIFB Funding). Contract for Construction of 2 nos. 220kV bays at Nallalam, 2 Nos of 400 kV bays at Madakkathara and Automation & SCADA system at Madakkathara on Turnkey basis (PSDF Funding) . Construction of 2 Nos. of 765kV Line bays at Bhadla II PS for Sikar II- Bhadla II 765kV D/c line; and Construction of 2 nos. of 400kv Line bays at Neemrana substation for Sikar-II - Neemrana 400kV D/c line; associated with Transmission Scheme for evacuation of power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW).During the year 2023-24, the Company completed projects following Contract for the work providing all services i.e. of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system Package for Bokaro Thermal Power Station, BTPS A (1x500 MW) located at Bokaro, Jharkhand. Supply & Service Contract for Design, Engineering, Manufacture, assembly and Testing at manufacturers work, packing & forwarding /dispatch, supply of material/equipment with mandatory spares, transportation including transit Insurance on FOR site on lump sum turnkey basis Including design for civil works for 400/230KV Karur Pooling station along with 2 Nos. of 500MVA, 400/220KV Transformer & 2 Nos. of 125MVAr, 400kv Bus reactor for Evacuation of Power from RE Sources in Karur / Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone (Tamil Nadu) (2500MW). Contract for Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Extension of Kara Substation & NEW 161/20 KV Substation at Mango in TOGO. On-Shore Supply, Service and Off-Shore contract for GIS Substation package ASM-SS04 under NER Power System Improvement Project - World Bank Funded: Intra-State-Assam of PGCIL. Contact for establishment of 2x500MVA, 400/220 kV GIS Substation at Kasargoda & Extension of 400kV Bays at Udupi. Supply & Service Contract for substation Package SS01 for Construction of 400/220/132kV GIS Substation (New), Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, U.P. (including 125MVAR Bus Reactor) under Construction of 400 /220/132kV GIS Substation, Mohanlalganj (Lucknow).