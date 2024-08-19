Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Review Report dated 12th November, 2024 issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (Copy enclosed), in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Statement of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice Intimating the date of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Approve the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Consider and recommend payment of Dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting alongwith Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result , Auditors Report and Related Party Transaction for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024