Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting

1,315.5
(4.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:59 PM

Techno Elec.Engg CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Review Report dated 12th November, 2024 issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (Copy enclosed), in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Statement of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice Intimating the date of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Approve the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Consider and recommend payment of Dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting alongwith Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result , Auditors Report and Related Party Transaction for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting -proposal for obtaining an enabling approval from the Shareholders of the Company, regarding the proposal of raising of funds through issue of securities either by way of private placement (including but not limited through a qualified institutional placement) in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Techno Elec.Engg: Related News

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects
19 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

19 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

