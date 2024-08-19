Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.52
21.52
22
22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,170.19
1,936.48
1,811.04
1,588.64
Net Worth
2,191.71
1,958
1,833.04
1,610.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
40
Deferred Tax Liability Net
70.68
73.8
122.78
115.89
Total Liabilities
2,262.39
2,031.8
1,955.82
1,766.53
Fixed Assets
44.19
49.15
425.67
464.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,189.94
1,338.66
1,051.8
710.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.84
1.4
0.35
0.62
Networking Capital
891.47
496.54
431.37
510.14
Inventories
25.85
86.48
27.07
6.24
Inventory Days
2.56
Sundry Debtors
741.06
641.31
584.02
530.23
Debtor Days
217.64
Other Current Assets
725.17
535.07
377.44
404.95
Sundry Creditors
-549.84
-549.96
-418.73
-366.27
Creditor Days
150.34
Other Current Liabilities
-50.76
-216.36
-138.43
-65.01
Cash
135.96
146.05
46.63
80.74
Total Assets
2,262.4
2,031.8
1,955.82
1,766.54
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
