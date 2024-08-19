Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.49
627.87
Op profit growth
-0.03
96.33
EBIT growth
9.35
141.02
Net profit growth
1.49
221.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.29
24.67
91.46
EBIT margin
27.18
25.23
76.2
Net profit margin
20.44
20.44
46.3
RoCE
14.29
17.12
RoNW
2.91
4.14
RoA
2.68
3.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.53
16.28
0.63
Dividend per share
10
0
0
Cash EPS
12.78
12.5
0.2
Book value per share
146.93
136.04
7.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.5
14.44
P/CEPS
23.93
18.81
P/B
2.08
1.72
EV/EBIDTA
11.75
9.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
36.3
0
0
Tax payout
-21.5
-17.36
-20.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
226.65
135.36
Inventory days
2.61
1.35
Creditor days
-206.83
-111.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-30.81
-36.12
-4.28
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.02
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-0.18
-0.19
2.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.02
-1.41
0
Employee costs
-3.74
-4.52
-0.67
Other costs
-71.92
-69.38
-7.86
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.