iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects

19 Aug 2024 , 01:19 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid’s greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.

In addition, it has entered into a collaboration with IndiGrid by executing a Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders Agreement (SSSHA) to acquire a minority equity share in two of IndiGrid’s Special Purpose Vehicles.

The two SPVs are Ishanagar Power Transmission Ltd. (IPTL) and Dhule Power Transmission Ltd. This agreement represents a strategic move for Techno Electric as it develops its presence in the power transmission sector.

Techno Electric will co-develop and invest in IndiGrid’s two ISTS projects, Dhule Power Transmission Limited (DPTL), and Ishanagar Power Transmission Limited (IPTL), according to a stock exchange filing.

In addition to the equity investment, Techno Electric will be the EPC contractor for the greenfield transmission projects.

These projects include the construction of a transmission system for the “Western Region Expansion Scheme XXXII (WRES-XXXIII)” and an inter-state transmission system for power evacuation from Ishanagar and Dhule.

The collaboration enables Techno Electric to co-develop and financially contribute to the expansion of IndiGrid’s Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) initiatives.

As part of the deal, Techno Electric will invest minority capital in the SPVs and assume full responsibility for completing the projects on a Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

At around 11.00 AM, Techno Electric & Engineering was trading 3.99% higher at ₹1,713 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,647.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,729.60, and ₹1,678.95, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Techno Electric
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.