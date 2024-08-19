Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
889.22
876.16
1,294.36
120.37
yoy growth (%)
1.49
-32.3
975.29
-88.34
Raw materials
-0.25
-12.42
-886.21
0
As % of sales
0.02
1.41
68.46
0
Employee costs
-33.31
-39.66
-39.37
-0.8
As % of sales
3.74
4.52
3.04
0.67
Other costs
-639.5
-607.89
-74.67
-9.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.91
69.38
5.76
7.86
Operating profit
216.14
216.18
294.1
110.09
OPM
24.3
24.67
22.72
91.46
Depreciation
-41.11
-41.52
-42.36
-37.47
Interest expense
-7.84
-6.04
-23.54
-21.4
Other income
83.59
44.93
36.96
19.11
Profit before tax
250.78
213.54
265.16
70.33
Taxes
-50.33
-36.85
-64.86
-14.27
Tax rate
-20.07
-17.25
-24.46
-20.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
200.45
176.69
200.3
56.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
200.45
176.69
200.3
56.05
yoy growth (%)
13.44
-11.78
257.33
-47.68
NPM
22.54
20.16
15.47
46.56
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
