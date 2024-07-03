Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
816.79
766.16
736.22
498.23
331.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
816.79
766.16
736.22
498.23
331.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
107.65
76.09
60.02
94.73
70.16
Total Income
924.44
842.25
796.24
592.96
401.44
Total Expenditure
694.24
655.42
640.11
466.43
276.4
PBIDT
230.21
186.83
156.13
126.52
125.04
Interest
4.18
8.22
8.21
7.93
2.73
PBDT
226.03
178.6
147.92
118.6
122.31
Depreciation
3.96
3.98
3.86
3.9
3.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.71
30.37
30.94
20.87
24.12
Deferred Tax
10.05
-25.16
14.07
1.34
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
192.31
169.41
99.04
92.5
94.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
192.31
169.42
99.04
92.5
94.36
Extra-ordinary Items
44.83
0
-2.57
53.41
36.83
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
147.48
169.42
101.61
39.09
57.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.3
15.74
9.2
8.6
8.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.26
21.52
21.52
21.52
21.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.18
24.38
21.2
25.39
37.74
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
23.54
22.11
13.45
18.56
28.48
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
