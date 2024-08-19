iifl-logo-icon 1
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd AGM

1,266.7
(-3.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:19:56 PM

Techno Elec.Engg CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
AGM 26/09/2024 Proceedings and details of Voting Results of the 19th Annual General Meeting alongwith Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

Techno Elec.Engg: Related News

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects

Techno Electric join hands with IndiGrid for transmission projects

19 Aug 2024|01:19 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd said on Friday (16 August) that it has teamed with Indigrid to jointly construct two of Indigrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More
Read More

