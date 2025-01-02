Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 inter-alia for the following:- i. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. ii. To declare Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Financial Result 2. Interim Dividend: - Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital (Rs.1/- per share). Further, the Board of Directors has also approved Wednesday, 06 th November 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend of FY 2024-25. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Un Audited financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of RailTel is scheduled for 08th July 2024 inter-alia to consider recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 08th July, 2024 has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 18.5% of paid-up share capital (Rs. 1.85/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24. This Final Dividend is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per share already paid by the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Final Dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Final Dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 and 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure of Related Party Transactions. Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024