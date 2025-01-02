iifl-logo-icon 1
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Board Meeting

376.75
(-0.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Railtel Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 inter-alia for the following:- i. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. ii. To declare Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Financial Result 2. Interim Dividend: - Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital (Rs.1/- per share). Further, the Board of Directors has also approved Wednesday, 06 th November 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend of FY 2024-25. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Un Audited financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of RailTel is scheduled for 08th July 2024 inter-alia to consider recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 08th July, 2024 has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 18.5% of paid-up share capital (Rs. 1.85/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24. This Final Dividend is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per share already paid by the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Final Dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Final Dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202426 Apr 2024
Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 and 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure of Related Party Transactions. Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Railtel Corporation Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Quarterly results quarterely results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Railtel Corpn.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

1 Jan 2025|05:51 PM

It includes developing a new traction substation along with auxiliary equipment. It is designed to upgrade the power system for the train

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment's claim against RailTel

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

27 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.

RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

11 Nov 2024|02:30 PM

Last month, RailTel secured a ₹144.88 crore order from the Gujarat government's home department for the installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems across various locations.

RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

24 Oct 2024|02:16 PM

This order involves the development of an integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application, set to be completed by June 14, 2030.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

RailTel Corp bags ₹155.72 Crore contract from Maha government

RailTel Corp bags ₹155.72 Crore contract from Maha government

27 Sep 2024|02:31 PM

RailTel is also preparing to bid on a big government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives. The tender opened on September 19.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

RailTel Bags ₹48.7 Crore Order from Health Insurance TPA

RailTel Bags ₹48.7 Crore Order from Health Insurance TPA

18 Sep 2024|11:08 AM

RailTel is also preparing to participate in a government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives.

RailTel Shares Surge on ₹52.66 Crore UP Police Project Win

RailTel Shares Surge on ₹52.66 Crore UP Police Project Win

23 Aug 2024|11:29 AM

Revenue from operations also saw a 19.4% YoY growth, totaling ₹558.1 Crore.

