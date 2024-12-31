iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K E C International Ltd Board Meeting

983
(3.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:56 AM

K E C Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Meeting of the Finance Committee held today with respect to Investment in Subsidiaries of the Company.
Board Meeting4 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Outcome of Meeting of Committees of Directors.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202429 Apr 2024
KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 The outcome of the Board meeting held on May 07, 2024 is enclosed. Intimation on change in directorate of the Company is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Intimation of resignation of Mr. A. T. Vaswani (DIN: 00057953), Independent Director
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on January 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith The Unaudited Financials Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

K E C Intl.: Related News

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|01:22 AM

The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore.

Read More
KEC International plans to challenge Bangladesh VAT tribunal’s decision

KEC International plans to challenge Bangladesh VAT tribunal’s decision

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|08:02 AM

The decision, dated April 29, 2024, addresses alleged irregularities in financials and VAT reports for the period July 2019–June 2022.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
KEC Strengthens Global Presence with ₹1,040 Crore T&D Orders

KEC Strengthens Global Presence with ₹1,040 Crore T&D Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|09:29 PM

The orders comprise the supply of towers, hardware, and poles to customers in the Americas and construction of 220 kV transmission lines in the CIS region.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
KEC International gets new orders worth ₹1,114 Crore

KEC International gets new orders worth ₹1,114 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:27 PM

The civil division received contracts in India's industrial sector. In the railways sector, the company received a contract for OHE work.

Read More
KEC International's Q2 net profit zooms ~53% to ₹85 Crore

KEC International's Q2 net profit zooms ~53% to ₹85 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

EBITDA increased by 16.7% to ₹320.2 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹274.4 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
KEC International bags multiple orders worth ₹1,142 Crore

KEC International bags multiple orders worth ₹1,142 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|02:42 PM

On September 26, the business announced the issuance of 91,11,630 equity shares with a face value of ₹2, raising ₹870.16 Crore via a QIP.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
KEC International secures orders worth ₹1,423 Crore in Saudi Arabia

KEC International secures orders worth ₹1,423 Crore in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|03:34 PM

Company’s year-to-date order intake exceeds ₹11,300 Crore, representing a 75% increase over the previous year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR K E C International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.