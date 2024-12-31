|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Meeting of the Finance Committee held today with respect to Investment in Subsidiaries of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Meeting of Committees of Directors.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 The outcome of the Board meeting held on May 07, 2024 is enclosed. Intimation on change in directorate of the Company is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Intimation of resignation of Mr. A. T. Vaswani (DIN: 00057953), Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on January 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith The Unaudited Financials Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore.Read More
The decision, dated April 29, 2024, addresses alleged irregularities in financials and VAT reports for the period July 2019–June 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The orders comprise the supply of towers, hardware, and poles to customers in the Americas and construction of 220 kV transmission lines in the CIS region.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.Read More
The civil division received contracts in India's industrial sector. In the railways sector, the company received a contract for OHE work.Read More
EBITDA increased by 16.7% to ₹320.2 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹274.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
On September 26, the business announced the issuance of 91,11,630 equity shares with a face value of ₹2, raising ₹870.16 Crore via a QIP.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Company’s year-to-date order intake exceeds ₹11,300 Crore, representing a 75% increase over the previous year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.