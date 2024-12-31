Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Meeting of the Finance Committee held today with respect to Investment in Subsidiaries of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Outcome of Meeting of Committees of Directors.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 The outcome of the Board meeting held on May 07, 2024 is enclosed. Intimation on change in directorate of the Company is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Intimation of resignation of Mr. A. T. Vaswani (DIN: 00057953), Independent Director

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024