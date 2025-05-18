iifl-logo
KEC International Wins ₹1,704 Crore Power Grid Contract

18 May 2025 , 06:59 PM

Infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major based in Mumbai, KEC International Ltd., has said it has secured new orders of ₹1,704 crore for turnkey projects from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

The orders are for the T&D sector and are for 765 kV transmission lines and GIS; design, engineering, supplies, and installation. These large projects are likely to strengthen the position of KEC International in the T&D space and add to its domestic order book.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said the momentum in order inflows was strong, at the end of the quarter, with 765 kV packages from PGCIL being a major stimulant to the company’s T&D business.

A flagship company of the RPG Group, KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, civil, renewables and smart infrastructure. The firm has a worldwide reach it has worked on infrastructure projects in 30-plus countries, and has a presence in more than 110 nations.

KEC International Limited (Kamani Engineering Corporation) is a Indian multinational infrastructure Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major headquartered in Mumbai. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution equipment and services. It is operating from Mumbai, India and is part of the RPG Group, engaged in EPC works for the power T&D, railways, civil, pharma, and smart infrastructure. It operates across India, SAARC, EAP, Africa, Middle East and Americas.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

