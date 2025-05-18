KEC International Wins ₹1,704 Crore Power Grid Contract

Infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major based in Mumbai, KEC International Ltd., has said it has secured new orders of ₹1,704 crore for turnkey projects from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

The orders are for the T&D sector and are for 765 kV transmission lines and GIS; design, engineering, supplies, and installation. These large projects are likely to strengthen the position of KEC International in the T&D space and add to its domestic order book.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said the momentum in order inflows was strong, at the end of the quarter, with 765 kV packages from PGCIL being a major stimulant to the company’s T&D business.

A flagship company of the RPG Group, KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, civil, renewables and smart infrastructure. The firm has a worldwide reach it has worked on infrastructure projects in 30-plus countries, and has a presence in more than 110 nations.

