KEC International Bags ₹2,211 Crore Orders Across Power, Oil & Gas, and Cable Businesses

KEC International Ltd, part of the RPG Group, on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth ₹2,211 crore in various business verticals. The firm’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) unit is making solid progress overseas. It has won a significant contract in Saudi Arabia to execute 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line for the turnback transport of power.

Another significant T&D order is for the supply of towers and hardware for a project in the Americas, enhancing KEC’s presence in the global markets.

KEC’s wholly-owned subsidiary SAE Towers has also secured an order of significant supply in Mexico, thereby enhancing the group’s global footprint for power infrastructure projects. It has also won its second overseas order in oil & gas vertical for terminal station works in Africa, in addition to current project in the continent for laying pipeline.

The cables business of the company has also done well, as the company has won a combination of domestic and exports orders across the spectrum of cable product categories. This consists of business from clients in the public, as well as private sectors.

The year-to-date order intake for KEC has surpassed ₹4,200 crore with these new wins, up almost 40% YoY. The Company’s extensive order backlog from various geographies, end markets and economies demonstrates that demand for diversified EPC services provided by the Company remains robust, and the Company continues to lead execution and create value for global infrastructure development.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com