iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KEC International Bags ₹2,211 Crore Orders Across Power, Oil & Gas, and Cable Businesses

5 Jun 2025 , 04:18 PM

KEC International Ltd, part of the RPG Group, on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth ₹2,211 crore in various business verticals. The firm’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) unit is making solid progress overseas. It has won a significant contract in Saudi Arabia to execute 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line for the turnback transport of power.

Another significant T&D order is for the supply of towers and hardware for a project in the Americas, enhancing KEC’s presence in the global markets.

KEC’s wholly-owned subsidiary SAE Towers has also secured an order of significant supply in Mexico, thereby enhancing the group’s global footprint for power infrastructure projects. It has also won its second overseas order in oil & gas vertical for terminal station works in Africa, in addition to current project in the continent for laying pipeline.

The cables business of the company has also done well, as the company has won a combination of domestic and exports orders across the spectrum of cable product categories. This consists of business from clients in the public, as well as private sectors.

The year-to-date order intake for KEC has surpassed ₹4,200 crore with these new wins, up almost 40% YoY. The Company’s extensive order backlog from various geographies, end markets and economies demonstrates that demand for diversified EPC services provided by the Company remains robust, and the Company continues to lead execution and create value for global infrastructure development.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • KEC International Ltd.
  • RPG Group
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.