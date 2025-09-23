KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

KEC International Limited announced that it secured new orders worth ₹3,243 Crore in its transmission & distribution (T&D) business. The company said that this includes its one of the largest EPC orders till date.

The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a robust set of numbers. It posted a 42.30% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹125 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹87.60 Crore.

The company said that its consolidated revenue for the quarter registered a 11.30% y-o-y jump to ₹5,023 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business registered a revenue of ₹4,512 Crore.

It also witnessed significant improvement in its operating performance with an EBITDA growth of 29.50% y-o-y to ₹350 Crore.

In a recent update, KEC International said that the recent GST changes will not majorly impact the company’s operations. On the other hand, reductions in duties on cement and solar equipment may improve cash flows and project economics.

At around 11.54 AM, KEC International was trading 4.07% higher at ₹901.40, against the previous close of ₹866.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹937.80, and ₹891, respectively.

