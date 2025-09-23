iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

23 Sep 2025 , 11:58 AM

KEC International Limited announced that it secured new orders worth ₹3,243 Crore in its transmission & distribution (T&D) business. The company said that this includes its one of the largest EPC orders till date. 

The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a robust set of numbers. It posted a 42.30% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹125 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹87.60 Crore.

The company said that its consolidated revenue for the quarter registered a 11.30% y-o-y jump to ₹5,023 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business registered a revenue of ₹4,512 Crore.

It also witnessed significant improvement in its operating performance with an EBITDA growth of 29.50% y-o-y to ₹350 Crore.

In a recent update, KEC International said that the recent GST changes will not majorly impact the company’s operations. On the other hand, reductions in duties on cement and solar equipment may improve cash flows and project economics.

At around 11.54 AM, KEC International was trading 4.07% higher at ₹901.40, against the previous close of ₹866.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹937.80, and ₹891, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • KEC International
  • KEC International news
  • KEC International Order
  • KEC International share price
  • KEC International Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited – A Fast Growing Packaged Foods Player

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited – A Fast Growing Packaged Foods Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
RVNL secures ₹145 Crore order from Southern Railway

RVNL secures ₹145 Crore order from Southern Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|12:13 PM
Birla Corp unit secures bid for Telangana blocks

Birla Corp unit secures bid for Telangana blocks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|12:07 PM
KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|11:58 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|07:01 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.