K E C International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5,113.31
4,511.89
6,164.83
5,006.72
4,499.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,113.31
4,511.89
6,164.83
5,006.72
4,499.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.63
43.13
7.79
25.98
15.82
Total Income
5,119.94
4,555.02
6,172.62
5,032.7
4,514.85
Total Expenditure
4,793.07
4,241.52
5,776.83
4,698.83
4,224.71
PBIDT
326.87
313.5
395.79
333.87
290.14
Interest
168.08
154.95
154.25
164.35
177.84
PBDT
158.79
158.55
241.54
169.52
112.3
Depreciation
45.32
46.51
48.25
48.8
46.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
63.53
50.68
55.07
33.4
6.52
Deferred Tax
-35.47
-26.22
-13.53
-9.55
3.43
Reported Profit After Tax
85.41
87.58
151.75
96.87
55.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.41
87.58
151.75
96.87
55.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
85.41
87.58
151.75
96.87
55.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.32
3.41
5.9
3.77
2.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.24
51.42
51.42
51.42
51.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.39
6.94
6.42
6.66
6.44
PBDTM(%)
3.1
3.51
3.91
3.38
2.49
PATM(%)
1.67
1.94
2.46
1.93
1.24
The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore.Read More
The decision, dated April 29, 2024, addresses alleged irregularities in financials and VAT reports for the period July 2019–June 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The orders comprise the supply of towers, hardware, and poles to customers in the Americas and construction of 220 kV transmission lines in the CIS region.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.Read More
The civil division received contracts in India's industrial sector. In the railways sector, the company received a contract for OHE work.Read More
EBITDA increased by 16.7% to ₹320.2 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹274.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
On September 26, the business announced the issuance of 91,11,630 equity shares with a face value of ₹2, raising ₹870.16 Crore via a QIP.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Company’s year-to-date order intake exceeds ₹11,300 Crore, representing a 75% increase over the previous year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.