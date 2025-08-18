iifl-logo

KEC International Wins ₹1,402 Crore Orders Across T&D, Civil, and Cables Segments

18 Aug 2025 , 10:43 AM

KEC International Ltd announced on Sunday, August 17, that it has secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across multiple business verticals. In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, the company won a 765 kV transmission line project from a leading private player in India. It also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

The Civil business bagged a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a well-known real estate developer in Northern India. Under its Cables & Conductors division, KEC secured multiple orders for the supply of cables and conductors catering to both domestic and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, said the company is encouraged by these order wins across businesses. He highlighted that the T&D order has helped expand the customer base in India, while the repeat order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment reflects strong client trust.

With these latest contracts, the company’s year-to-date (YTD) order intake has crossed ₹8,400 crore. Kejriwal added that these orders, combined with those secured earlier this year, will play a substantial role in driving KEC’s growth targets going forward.

