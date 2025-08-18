Top Stocks for Today - 18th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker announced that its net profit for Q1 FY26 slipped as much as 86.2% YoY to ₹46.8 Crore. It posted a marginal 0.6% growth in its revenue at ₹3,264 Crore. EBITDA declined as much as 1.4% to ₹580 Crore. Margins dropped to 17.7%.

Vedanta: It was announced by PM Modi that India’s first semiconductor chip will be ready by the end of year. With this, the country would be less reliable on imports and hence costs will be reduced in electronics, automotive, mobile, and defence industries.

KEC International: The infrastructure business announced that it has secured new orders worth ₹1,402 Crore. These orders have been received through various segments. The orders include a 765 kV transmission line project in India, a repeat order for high-rise project in India, supply orders in the Americas.

Inox Wind: The company said that it logged its highest-ever quarterly net profit in Q1FY26. This was 134% higher on a year-on-year basis to ₹97.3 Crore despite a ₹40 Crore deferred tax charge. The business posted a 29.20% y-o-y growth in its revenue at ₹826.3 Crore. Profit before tax surged as much as 167% YoY to ₹138 Crore.

Larsen & Toubro: In his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi announced that India plans to boost nuclear power generation capacity by more than 10 times over the next 20 years as the work is already underway for 10 new reactors. The government plans to introduce new reforms in the sector by opening it for private participation.

