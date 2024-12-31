AGM 22/08/2024 This is further to our letter dated July 29, 2024, conveying that the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) and Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the AGM, which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2024 and voting results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)