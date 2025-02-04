KEC International Q3 Profit Jumps 34% YoY, Revenue Up 7%

KEC International announced a YoY growth of 33.8% in net profit at ₹129.6 crore for Q3 FY25 compared with ₹96.9 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations was up 6.8% YoY to ₹5,349.4 crore as compared with ₹5,006.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA growth was recorded at 21.6% YoY to ₹374.4 crore from ₹307.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded by 80 basis points to 7.0% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 6.2% in Q3 FY24.

Net debt stood at ₹5,574 crore as on 31st December, 2024. The debt decreased by ₹471 crore Y-o-Y. Net working capital days stood at 134 days as against 129 days of last year.

Company’s Order book + L1 pipeline stands at over ₹41,000 crore and boasts of a robust and diversified order book. Management remains bullish on growth in all the business segments driven by a strong pipeline of tenders and an improvement in the cost environment.

Speaking on the outcome, Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer stated that despite such challenges as manpower shortages and geopolitics uncertainties the company had demonstrated strong profitability growth, record order intake and an improvement in visibility of execution. He believes KEC International remains well-placed to sustain this growth momentum during the subsequent quarters.