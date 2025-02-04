iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KEC International Q3 Profit Jumps 34% YoY, Revenue Up 7%

4 Feb 2025 , 10:08 PM

KEC International announced a YoY growth of 33.8% in net profit at ₹129.6 crore for Q3 FY25 compared with ₹96.9 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations was up 6.8% YoY to ₹5,349.4 crore as compared with ₹5,006.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA growth was recorded at 21.6% YoY to ₹374.4 crore from ₹307.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded by 80 basis points to 7.0% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 6.2% in Q3 FY24.

Net debt stood at ₹5,574 crore as on 31st December, 2024. The debt decreased by ₹471 crore Y-o-Y. Net working capital days stood at 134 days as against 129 days of last year.

Company’s Order book + L1 pipeline stands at over ₹41,000 crore and boasts of a robust and diversified order book. Management remains bullish on growth in all the business segments driven by a strong pipeline of tenders and an improvement in the cost environment.

Speaking on the outcome, Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer stated that despite such challenges as manpower shortages and geopolitics uncertainties the company had demonstrated strong profitability growth, record order intake and an improvement in visibility of execution. He believes KEC International remains well-placed to sustain this growth momentum during the subsequent quarters.

Related Tags

  • KEC International Limited
  • KEC International Ltd.
  • Q2 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.