KEC International Wins ₹1,034 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

14 May 2025 , 11:54 PM

KEC International Ltd announced fresh order wins worth ₹1,034 crore across multiple business segments. In its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) vertical, the company secured:

  • A STATCOM project from a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in India.
  • An international order for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

Under its Civil business, KEC received:

  • A prestigious contract to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility for a leading private-sector client in India.
  • An upstream infrastructure project for a prominent steel producer in the country.

In the Cables division, the company bagged a pan-India order to supply a range of specialized cables. Through this order for its semiconductor plant, KEC International has entered India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor infrastructure sector officially.

Describing the development, Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International, said these strategic orders reinforce the company’s position and are in line with its order intake targets for the financial year. He further added that the recent wins reflect KEC’s continued growth across key sectors, such as semiconductors, infrastructure, steel, and energy.

KEC International Limited (formerly known as Kamani Engineering Corporation) is a Indian multinational company headquartered in Mumbai, India and the second largest manufacturer of electric power transmission towers in India, and one of the largest Power transmission, Power systems, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies in the world.

Based in Mumbai, India it is part of the ₹255 billion (US$3.0 billion) RPG Group, EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) contractor for power transmission and distribution, railways, cables, solar, civil and smart infrastructure. It operates in India, SAARC, EAP, Africa, Middle East and America.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

