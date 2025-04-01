KEC International Secures ₹1,236 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

KEC International has received new orders worth ₹1,236 crore across various business segments on April 01, 2025. Orders received in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business include:
The Civil business secured an order from a private developer for a residential project in Western India. The Transportation division secured an order in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under the ‘Kavach’ safety initiative in India. The Cables segment bagged several orders for supply of different types of cables in domestic as well as export market.
Managing Director & CEO Vimal Kejriwal highlighted that:
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.