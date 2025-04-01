KEC International Secures ₹1,236 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

KEC International has received new orders worth ₹1,236 crore across various business segments on April 01, 2025. Orders received in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business include:

UAE and Kuwait Transmission lines and substations.

A substation project from a private Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) player in India.

The Civil business secured an order from a private developer for a residential project in Western India. The Transportation division secured an order in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under the ‘Kavach’ safety initiative in India. The Cables segment bagged several orders for supply of different types of cables in domestic as well as export market.

Managing Director & CEO Vimal Kejriwal highlighted that: