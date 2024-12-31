iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

31 Dec 2024 , 01:22 AM

KEC International Ltd witnessed a 3.34% jump in shares on 30 December, after having declared a business transfer agreement (BTA) with respect to its cables business. The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore. KEC International Ltd shares has gained a total of 97% in the last one year, and 35% gain in the last one year.

The BTA is carried out in the form of a going concern, which will ensure continuation of the business and thus, operational stability. The move aligns with KEC’s strategy to focus on its core activities and optimize capital allocation for more efficient growth.

Post-transfer, the cables business will be fully owned by KACL, with 95% ownership retained by KEC International. KEC has assured there are no conflicts of interest arising from this transaction. This restructuring allows KEC International to streamline its go-to-market strategy, contributing to better management of resources.

KEC International has secured transmission & distribution order worth ₹1,040 crore besides raising total order intake up to ₹17,300 crore in the current fiscal year. It reflects strengthening of the company’s position in the market and enrichment of its shareholders.

Related Tags

  • KEC International
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.