K E C International Ltd Summary

KEC International Limited is the largest Power Transmission Company in the world, which was incorporated on 18 Mar 05. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction business (EPC) relating to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems for power transmission, distribution, railways and related activities. The flagship company in the transmission sector of the RPG Group, KEC strengths its presence in the areas of Design, Manufacture, Supply and Construction of Turnkey Projects of Power Transmission lines of voltages upto 800 KV and in the execution of Railway Electrification projects, setting up sub-stations and Power Distribution Networks, Optical Fibre Cable (OPGW) installations, Turnkey Telecom Infrastructure Services and maintenance of Power Transmission Lines. With global operations spanning over 20 countries, the company is present in India, UAE, Libya, Ghana, Algeria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Mali, Oman, South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia among several other countries. The Company forayed into distribution market in the year 2005 itself and bagged noteworthy electrification projects across the globe. The Company had secured new orders worth Rs339 crore from Afghanistan and Ethiopia in December of the year 2005. During May of the year 2006, KEC had entered into the North American market with a joint venture with US-based Power Engineers Inc. KEC Power Inc. (KPI) the new company formed in the US is a 50:50 joint venture, based in the state of Idaho. The Company had bagged a major Rs. 380 crore worth of order in Kazakhstan during May of the year 2007. The Scheme of Arrangement between KEC, RPG Transmission (RPGT) & National Information Technologies Limited (NITEL) and MP Power Line Limited, now called Octav Investments Ltd., became effective from 1st October of the year 2007. During the year 2007-08, the company completed 21 projects in the South Asian markets and 15 projects in International markets. In the same year, RPG Transmission Nigeria Limited, the subsidiary company of the erstwhile RPG Transmission Limited at Nigeria became the subsidiary of the company. As at February 2008, KEC had received the Amity Corporate Excellence award at the International Business Summit and Research Conference. A joint venture company named KEC Power India Private Limited with M/s. Power Holdings Inc., USA as a joint venture partner was incorporated in the state of Maharashtra in the month of March 2008 to provide services like conceptualizing, designing, developing power transmission and distribution lines, sub-stations and all types of power generating projects. The Company bagged two orders worth of Rs. 124 crores from NTPC Electric Supply Company Ltd. (NESCL) and Rs. 55 Crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in September of the year 2008. In the year 2009, the company executed several major transmission line projects as well as distribution, substation, railway electrification and telecom projects, besides entering new regions. The company entered three new geographies, Mali, Tajikistan and Australia in short time. The company won the largest ever-international order in its history valued at approximately Rs 636 Crores from Egypt.In the year 2010, the scheme of amalgamation for merger of the RPG cables Limited with the company. The company has set up a training centre at Butibori with facility of residental and non-residental training. The company obtained orders from new markets like Cameroon and Peru, thereby widening its global presence and made a successfully re-entry in Kuwait. Large orders secured from Algeria Mali, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Oman.In the year 2011, the company entered into the 400 KV sub-station segment and secured two orders worth Rs. 130 crore from PGCIL. The company acquired Jay Railway Signating Priviate Limited, which shall help us in building pre-qualification for the signating projects. The company diversified into the water Resource Management business Vertical during the current financial year to leverage expertise in project management and EPC infrastructure space.In the year 2012, Net Sales increased by 16.12% to Rs.4604.33 crore in this year and Net Profit increased by 23.62% to Rs. 181.84 Crore. Transmission business entered into DR Congo by securing order of Rs.213 Crore. The company has gradually ventured into new business- power systems, cables, railways and water. Its order book from these business incerased from Rs 1173 Crore in FY10 to Rs 2343 crore in FY12.During the year 2015, the Company completed the prestigious Haldia River Crossing project in West Bengal. The project included construction of two of the tallest (775 feet) and heaviest towers (each weighing more than 1790 MT) on the Hoogly River. This project reaffirms the Companys capability to execute challenging projects in difficult terrains and adverse weather conditions. The Company also expanded its domestic presence in Substation business by securing large and prestigious orders for the establishment of various Gas Insulated Substations (GIS). A 765 kV GIS in Thiruvalam, Tamil Nadu constructed by KEC has been commissioned by PGCIL during the year, and this is the second GIS Sub Station in India. The Company also expanded its strong global EPC expertise in the Americas through its wholly owned subsidiary SAE Towers by securing five transmission EPC projects in Brazil.During the year ended 31 March 2015, the Company consummated the transaction for sale of its surplus land at Thane near Mumbai for a total consideration of Rs. 212.35 crore. Further the Company entered into agreement for sale of its telecom assets in the states of Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Jay Railway Projects Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, merged with the Company on 30 December 2015, with appointed date of 1 April 2014. Further, during the year under review, SAE Towers Panama Holdings LLC and SAE Towers Panama S de RL Panama, step down subsidiaries, were dissolved.During the year 2016, the Company had incorporated a subsidiary Company namely KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission Private Limited as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to execute a project awarded to the Company by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited in the State of Rajasthan.The Companys Water Business having a significant component of Civil and Structural Engineering was merged with the Civil Business with effect from 1 April 2017 with a view to drive further synergies and manage efficiencies. In Water business, the Company closed most of its legacy projects and is currently focusing on complete integrated Water and Waste Water/ Sewage Treatment projects including Embankment & Flood Control, Sewage & Industrial Effluent Treatment and Potable Water Treatment & Distribution in FY 2017.In FY 2017, five step down subsidiaries of the Company located at Delaware, USA namely KEC International Holdings LLC, KEC Brazil LLC, KEC Mexico LLC, KEC Transmission LLC and KEC US LLC have been merged with SAE Towers Holdings LLC, a step down subsidiary at Delaware, USA with effect from 29 September 2017. As on March 31, 2018, the Company has seventeen subsidiaries comprising of seven direct subsidiaries and ten step down subsidiaries.The Company acquired 2.10% shares in Al Sharif Group & KEC Limited Company, a Joint Venture company located in Saudi Arabia. Consequent to such acquisition, the shareholding of the Company increased from 49% to 51.10% and the Joint Venture Company became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 26 March 2018.In the South- American region, the Company signed two large EPC contracts to execute 546 km of transmission lines in Brazil during FY 2018. The Company successfully expanded its client portfolio to include CORE, RVNL, IRCON, RITES and PGCIL. It succeeded in diversifying its project portfolio, with about 70% of its order book comprising of composite and signaling & telecommunication works in FY 2018.In Civil business, the Company successfully executed four complex silos with Slipform and climbing formwork technologies, thereby achieving faster execution and superior quality. Several exclusive tie-ups with OEMs for strategic equipment like batching plants, tower cranes and other equipment has proved beneficial in reducing mobilization time and fast-tracking project execution in FY 2018.During FY 2018, the Company joined the international Solar EPC market and commissioned a ground mount project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.During FY 2018, the Company consolidated its manufacturing footprint by shifting operations from its manufacturing plant at Silvassa to Vadodara, thus creating an integrated facility offering the entire gamut of products ranging from EHV, HT and LT Cables. The Company secured its largest ever EHV order for 220 kV cables from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, helping it establish pre-qualification for similar cables, as well as cabling projects.During the year 2019, Company completed the 130 MWp turnkey EPC project for APGENCO, taking our cumulative commissioning capacity to more than 348 MWp. It completed landmark projects like 220/66 kV GIS Substation in Drass (part of the Srinagar-Leh Transmission System), the second coldest inhabited place on Earth; 765/400 kV GIS Substation built across nine levels on mountainous slopes; connected Indias North-East-West grid to the Southern grid through the Transmission System Beyond Vemagiri project and erected the tallest River Crossing Towers in Thailand. It produced 40,000 MTs of galvanised steel structures during the year. It commissioned 6 projects ahead of schedule. It completed track laying of the Parauna to Bhua and Venkatachalam to Obulavaripalle sections for Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It commissioned ~30% railway electrification projects in India totaling to 1,576 km. During the year, the Company divested its entire stake in the subsidiary, KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission Private Limited and consequently ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. February 08, 2019.During the year 2019-20, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, namely KEC Towers LLC on November 24, 2019 and acquired its eighth manufacturing unit, a 50,000 MTPA tower manufacturing facility in Dubai. It expanded export footprint to new countries in Africa, the Middle East and SAARC. It commissioned 8 new projects in FY 20. It commissioned railway track laying of 62 track kilometres (TKM). It acquired an automated transmission tower manufacturing facility in Mainland Dubai, with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per annum in FY 2020. It commissioned its single largest project in terms of capacity, a 150 MWp ground mount project in Rajasthan. The business of the Company diversified portfolio to include RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) and Road over bridge (ROB) projects in addition to existing offerings of Overhead Electrification and composite projects. In FY 2021, the Company commissioned sixth tower manufacturing facility, which was acquired in Dubai. It commissioned 500 kV Pluak Daeng Substation Project in Thailand, which involved the erection of the countrys largest Substation gantries, Tanzanias first 400 kV substations at Dodoma and Singida, 400 kV Pugalur - Arasur Transmission Line in Tamil Nadu, part of Power Grid Corporation of India Limiteds (PGCIL) prestigious 800 kV Raigarh - Pugalur HVDC project, 400 kV Silchar and Misa Substations in Assam for PGCIL, part of North Eastern Region. It delivered 22% of railway network electrified during the year, totaling to 1,329 route kilometres (RKM); It commissioned railway track laying of 171 RKM. It expanded into technology-enabled areas in Metro Rail, speed upgradation for High-Speed Rail and advanced Signalling & Telecommunication (S&T) systems for Dedicated Freight Corridor. It commissioned a two-lane River Over Bridge in Kochi, six months ahead of schedule by deploying innovative, efficient, and cost-effective techniques.During 2021-22, the Company incorporated a step-down subsidiary, KEC EPC LLP in Dubai on October 06, 2021. It acquired Spur Infrastructure Private Limited, an EPC company to accelerate the business on October 13, 2021. It commissioned 4 rooftop solar projects aggregating to 13.6 MW, by converting existing industrial plant sheds into solar power generation units. It introduced new railway cables such as 150 & 193 sq. mm. contact wires, feeder, jumper and dropper wires, 125 sq. mm. catenary conductors, signalling power cables, railway OFC cables, and Quad cables for railway applications at its Cables manufacturing units. It completed two Smart City projects in Aurangabad and Bidkin, located in Maharashtra. It commissioned 7 projects ahead of contractual schedule during the year. It widened presence in conventional segments such as speed upgradation, port connectivity, tunnel ventilation and railway siding. It expanded the presence in technology-enabled areas of Urban Infrastructure in Metro electrification - OHE as well as Third Rail, power supply systems, and track laying for reputed Metro clients.In 2022-23, the Company commissioned first transmission line project in Burkina Faso and received another EPC order for 132 kV substation in the country; commissioned four substations for the critical electrical interconnection project between the countries - Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea (CLSG) to Western-African Power Pool (WAPP); commissioned transmission line and a substation project in Mali and Senegal respectively. In 2023, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary SAE Towers in the Americas, commissioned the EPC projects in Brazil, including 4 transmission lines spanning 900 km and three substations totalling to over 1,000 MVA in Brazil. It launched Indias developed Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH) and Automatic Block Signalling (ABS), tunnel ventilation, etc. During the year 2023, the Company introduced new products such as Flat Submersible cables, LV Hybrid cables, PV Solar cables, Concentric cables, Cathodic Protection cables, Railways Signalling Power cables, etc. Further, it developed Green Power and Control cables that are RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and REACH compliant. It commissioned 15 transmission line and substation projects in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Mali, Burkina Faso, Burundi, and Saudi Arabia. It expanded hardware portfolio with fittings for OPGW, Cross-Rope Steel Wire and Stock Bridge Damping System. Electrified 24% of Indias railway network during the year, totalling to 1,564 RKM; commissioned railway track laying of 198 RKM. Contributed to Mission Raftaar (2 x 25 kV Speed upgradation projects) - delivering 11 projects spanning 2,400 RKM; executed more than 35 high rise luxury residential buildings. In 2022-23, Company worked on 2 projects for Delhi, viz Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), now renamed as RapidX. KECs first metro project, encompassing viaduct, stations and ballast-less track works, for Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited was commissioned from June, 2022; It completed RRTS project - from the Duhai at-grade station to the Sahibabad elevated station; expanded presence in digitalized areas of Metro Electrification - OHE & Third Rail, Power supply systems, and Ballastless track works; demonstrated strong HDD (Horizontal Direction Drilling) execution capabilities with 32, 2.2 km HDD on Brahmani river in Odisha; design, supply, and construction of 225 kV Overhead Transmission Lines (OTL) for SONABEL to connect substations of solar power generation plants and national grid network; installed 400 kV D/C Bogura-Kaliakoir Transmission Line Project (131 km), supply and installation, on turnkey basis, for upgradation of existing Tharamani 230/110/33 kV substation into 400/230- 110/33 kV GIS substation for Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO); installation, testing, commissioning of standard gauge ballastless track in Main Line from Chembur to Mandale and ballasted, ballastless & special track works in Mandale Depot of Line-2b for MMRDA; Construction of General Civil & Infrastructural Works including land development, process structures, plant and non-plant buildings and Infrastructure Works (road and storm drains) for the greenfield project at Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu; commissioned the PVCcompounding plant at Vadodara; and commissioned the 16 X 126 Kms Tundla - Gawaria Project.