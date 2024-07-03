iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Share Price

370.17
(0.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open370
  • Day's High372.16
  • 52 Wk High384.99
  • Prev. Close369.21
  • Day's Low369.21
  • 52 Wk Low 316.51
  • Turnover (lac)383.61
  • P/E27.38
  • Face Value275
  • Book Value284.47
  • EPS13.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,951.75
  • Div. Yield1.29
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mindspace Business Parks REIT KEY RATIOS

Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Open

370

Prev. Close

369.21

Turnover(Lac.)

383.61

Day's High

372.16

Day's Low

369.21

52 Week's High

384.99

52 Week's Low

316.51

Book Value

284.47

Face Value

275

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,951.75

P/E

27.38

EPS

13.49

Divi. Yield

1.29

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.15

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Mindspace Business Parks REIT NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mindspace Business Parks REIT SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.43%

Foreign: 1.42%

Indian: 62.05%

Non-Promoter- 23.27%

Institutions: 23.27%

Non-Institutions: 13.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mindspace Business Parks REIT FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16,283.9

16,283.9

16,283.9

16,283.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

342.9

320.2

291.9

295

Net Worth

16,626.8

16,604.1

16,575.8

16,578.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,201.4

613.3

0

582.33

yoy growth (%)

95.89

0

-100

15.46

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.02

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,103.6

583.9

-4.9

153.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

-104.73

Tax paid

-0.6

-0.5

0

-35.62

Working capital

490.2

295.7

-757.35

188.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,458.89

2,297.8

1,760.8

1,151.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,458.89

2,297.8

1,760.8

1,151.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18

20.4

16.4

5.1

View Annually Results

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

370.28

46.3135,158.33-12.017.26381.61-47.18

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

369.21

27.3821,906.09197.871.29291.79276.31

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

139.7

20.4221,217.58254.411.49307.06100.15

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

281.31

37.9817,105.19166.30114.88276.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Deepak Ghaisas

Independent Director

Manisha Girotra

Independent Director

Bobby Parikh

Non Executive Director

Ravi C Raheja

Non Executive Director

Neel C Raheja

Independent Director

Manish Kejriwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Sanghavi

Non Executive Director

Vinod Rohira

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Summary

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT) was settled on 18 November, 2019 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 18 November 2019. Mindspace REIT was registered with SEBI on 10 December 2019, at Mumbai as a REIT. Anbee Constructions LLP (ACL) and Cape Trading LLP (CTL) are the Sponsors of Mindspace REIT. The Trustee to Mindspace REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Mindspace REIT is K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP (the Manager). The objectives and principal activity of Mindspace REIT is to carry on the activity of a real estate investment trust, as permissible under the REIT Regulations, to raise funds through the REIT, to make investments in accordance with the REIT Regulations and the investment strategy and to carry on the activities as may be required for operating the REIT, including incidental and ancillary matters thereto. Mindspace REIT acquired the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by acquiring all the equity interest held by the Sponsor Group and Blackstone entities in the SPVs on 30 July 2020. In exchange for these equity interests, the above shareholders have been allotted 55,66,54,582 units of Mindspace REIT on 30 July 2020 which were issued at Rs 275 each. As a result, the acquisition of Asset SPVs by Mindspace REIT was given effect on July 30, 2020.Mindspace REIT went public as per its plan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mindspace Business Parks REIT share price today?

The Mindspace Business Parks REIT shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹21951.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The PE and PB ratios of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is 27.38 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mindspace Business Parks REIT stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹316.51 and ₹384.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

Mindspace Business Parks REIT's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.98%, 3 Years at 3.96%, 1 Year at 13.20%, 6 Month at 10.51%, 3 Month at 2.60% and 1 Month at -0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The shareholding pattern of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is as follows:
Promoters - 63.48 %
Institutions - 23.28 %
Public - 13.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.