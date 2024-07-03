Summary

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT) was settled on 18 November, 2019 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 18 November 2019. Mindspace REIT was registered with SEBI on 10 December 2019, at Mumbai as a REIT. Anbee Constructions LLP (ACL) and Cape Trading LLP (CTL) are the Sponsors of Mindspace REIT. The Trustee to Mindspace REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Mindspace REIT is K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP (the Manager). The objectives and principal activity of Mindspace REIT is to carry on the activity of a real estate investment trust, as permissible under the REIT Regulations, to raise funds through the REIT, to make investments in accordance with the REIT Regulations and the investment strategy and to carry on the activities as may be required for operating the REIT, including incidental and ancillary matters thereto. Mindspace REIT acquired the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by acquiring all the equity interest held by the Sponsor Group and Blackstone entities in the SPVs on 30 July 2020. In exchange for these equity interests, the above shareholders have been allotted 55,66,54,582 units of Mindspace REIT on 30 July 2020 which were issued at Rs 275 each. As a result, the acquisition of Asset SPVs by Mindspace REIT was given effect on July 30, 2020.Mindspace REIT went public as per its plan

