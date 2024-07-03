Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReal Estate Investment Trusts
Open₹370
Prev. Close₹369.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹383.61
Day's High₹372.16
Day's Low₹369.21
52 Week's High₹384.99
52 Week's Low₹316.51
Book Value₹284.47
Face Value₹275
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,951.75
P/E27.38
EPS13.49
Divi. Yield1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
342.9
320.2
291.9
295
Net Worth
16,626.8
16,604.1
16,575.8
16,578.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,201.4
613.3
0
582.33
yoy growth (%)
95.89
0
-100
15.46
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.02
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,103.6
583.9
-4.9
153.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
-104.73
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.5
0
-35.62
Working capital
490.2
295.7
-757.35
188.55
Other operating items
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,458.89
2,297.8
1,760.8
1,151.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,458.89
2,297.8
1,760.8
1,151.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18
20.4
16.4
5.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
370.28
|46.31
|35,158.33
|-12.01
|7.26
|381.61
|-47.18
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
369.21
|27.38
|21,906.09
|197.87
|1.29
|291.79
|276.31
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
139.7
|20.42
|21,217.58
|254.41
|1.49
|307.06
|100.15
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
281.31
|37.98
|17,105.19
|166.3
|0
|114.88
|276.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Deepak Ghaisas
Independent Director
Manisha Girotra
Independent Director
Bobby Parikh
Non Executive Director
Ravi C Raheja
Non Executive Director
Neel C Raheja
Independent Director
Manish Kejriwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Sanghavi
Non Executive Director
Vinod Rohira
Reports by Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Summary
Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT) was settled on 18 November, 2019 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 18 November 2019. Mindspace REIT was registered with SEBI on 10 December 2019, at Mumbai as a REIT. Anbee Constructions LLP (ACL) and Cape Trading LLP (CTL) are the Sponsors of Mindspace REIT. The Trustee to Mindspace REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Mindspace REIT is K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP (the Manager). The objectives and principal activity of Mindspace REIT is to carry on the activity of a real estate investment trust, as permissible under the REIT Regulations, to raise funds through the REIT, to make investments in accordance with the REIT Regulations and the investment strategy and to carry on the activities as may be required for operating the REIT, including incidental and ancillary matters thereto. Mindspace REIT acquired the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by acquiring all the equity interest held by the Sponsor Group and Blackstone entities in the SPVs on 30 July 2020. In exchange for these equity interests, the above shareholders have been allotted 55,66,54,582 units of Mindspace REIT on 30 July 2020 which were issued at Rs 275 each. As a result, the acquisition of Asset SPVs by Mindspace REIT was given effect on July 30, 2020.Mindspace REIT went public as per its plan
The Mindspace Business Parks REIT shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹21951.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is 27.38 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mindspace Business Parks REIT stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹316.51 and ₹384.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mindspace Business Parks REIT's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.98%, 3 Years at 3.96%, 1 Year at 13.20%, 6 Month at 10.51%, 3 Month at 2.60% and 1 Month at -0.05%.
