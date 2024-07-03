Mindspace Business Parks REIT Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,458.89
2,297.8
1,760.8
1,151.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,458.89
2,297.8
1,760.8
1,151.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18
20.4
16.4
5.1
Total Income
2,476.89
2,318.2
1,777.2
1,156.5
Total Expenditure
726.99
881.3
469.6
297.4
PBIDT
1,749.9
1,436.9
1,307.6
859.1
Interest
456.63
343.1
264.4
170.7
PBDT
1,293.27
1,093.8
1,043.2
688.4
Depreciation
382.65
355.4
328.9
209.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
208.4
189.5
176.7
103.3
Deferred Tax
140.97
240.4
90.3
41.2
Reported Profit After Tax
561.24
308.5
447.3
334.8
Minority Interest After NP
36.2
24.9
23.5
27.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
525.04
283.6
423.8
307.5
Extra-ordinary Items
-22.43
-57.15
-52.79
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
547.47
340.75
476.59
307.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.06
4.78
7.15
7.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
6.97
6.95
6.71
3.49
Equity
16,283.88
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
71.16
62.53
74.26
74.61
PBDTM(%)
52.59
47.6
59.24
59.78
PATM(%)
22.82
13.42
25.4
29.07
