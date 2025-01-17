iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Peer Comparison

379.92
(0.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:46 PM

MINDSPACE BUSINESS PARKS REIT PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

375.65

46.9535,645.54-12.017.16381.61-47.18

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

379.15

27.8722,291.55197.871.26291.79276.31

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

139.5

20.1720,963.06254.411.5307.06100.15

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

289.49

39.1717,640.01166.30114.88276.14

