Mindspace Business Parks REIT Cash Flow Statement

365.08
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Mindspace Busine FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,103.6

583.9

-4.9

153.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

-104.73

Tax paid

-0.6

-0.5

0

-35.62

Working capital

490.2

295.7

-757.35

188.55

Other operating items

Operating

1,593.2

879.1

-762.25

201.97

Capital expenditure

0

0

-2,272.87

91.46

Free cash flow

1,593.2

879.1

-3,035.12

293.44

Equity raised

-516.1

15,990.6

179.77

155.26

Investing

0

15,310.3

-0.77

0.2

Financing

499.4

1,142.5

-2,183.38

365.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,576.5

33,322.5

-5,039.5

814.11

