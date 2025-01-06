Mindspace Business Parks REIT Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,103.6
583.9
-4.9
153.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
-104.73
Tax paid
-0.6
-0.5
0
-35.62
Working capital
490.2
295.7
-757.35
188.55
Other operating items
Operating
1,593.2
879.1
-762.25
201.97
Capital expenditure
0
0
-2,272.87
91.46
Free cash flow
1,593.2
879.1
-3,035.12
293.44
Equity raised
-516.1
15,990.6
179.77
155.26
Investing
0
15,310.3
-0.77
0.2
Financing
499.4
1,142.5
-2,183.38
365.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,576.5
33,322.5
-5,039.5
814.11
