Mindspace Business Parks REIT Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
648.88
638.16
619.42
608
638.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
648.88
638.16
619.42
608
638.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.27
3.07
4.68
2.8
2.16
Total Income
652.15
641.23
624.1
610.8
640.25
Total Expenditure
181.01
183.7
214.8
161.6
182.7
PBIDT
471.14
457.53
409.3
449.2
457.55
Interest
130.5
126.3
119.12
116.1
114.98
PBDT
340.64
331.23
290.19
333.1
342.58
Depreciation
98.35
96.92
94.02
97.9
97.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
57.24
61.86
57.71
49.2
51.38
Deferred Tax
50.07
34.75
11.37
39.2
43.2
Reported Profit After Tax
134.98
137.71
127.09
146.8
150.48
Minority Interest After NP
9.35
9.43
8.5
9
9.32
Net Profit after Minority Interest
125.63
128.27
118.6
137.8
141.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-23.58
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
125.63
128.27
142.18
137.8
141.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.37
2.3
2.04
2.32
2.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1.87
0
0
1.75
1.74
Equity
16,185.44
16,283.88
16,283.88
16,283.9
16,283.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
72.6
71.69
66.07
73.88
71.7
PBDTM(%)
52.49
51.9
46.84
54.78
53.68
PATM(%)
20.8
21.57
20.51
24.14
23.58
