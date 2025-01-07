Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,201.4
613.3
0
582.33
yoy growth (%)
95.89
0
-100
15.46
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.02
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.03
Other costs
-12.2
-7.6
-4.9
-187.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.01
1.23
0
32.19
Operating profit
1,189.2
605.7
-4.9
394.52
OPM
98.98
98.76
0
67.74
Depreciation
0
0
0
-104.73
Interest expense
-86.7
-23
0
-224.18
Other income
1.1
1.2
0
88.17
Profit before tax
1,103.6
583.9
-4.9
153.78
Taxes
-0.6
-0.5
0
-35.62
Tax rate
-0.05
-0.08
0
-23.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,103
583.4
-4.9
118.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
5.37
Net profit
1,103
583.4
-4.9
123.53
yoy growth (%)
89.06
-12,006.12
-103.96
415.04
NPM
91.8
95.12
0
21.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.