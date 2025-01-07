iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Profit & Loss Statement

365.2
(0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,201.4

613.3

0

582.33

yoy growth (%)

95.89

0

-100

15.46

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.02

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.03

Other costs

-12.2

-7.6

-4.9

-187.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.01

1.23

0

32.19

Operating profit

1,189.2

605.7

-4.9

394.52

OPM

98.98

98.76

0

67.74

Depreciation

0

0

0

-104.73

Interest expense

-86.7

-23

0

-224.18

Other income

1.1

1.2

0

88.17

Profit before tax

1,103.6

583.9

-4.9

153.78

Taxes

-0.6

-0.5

0

-35.62

Tax rate

-0.05

-0.08

0

-23.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,103

583.4

-4.9

118.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

5.37

Net profit

1,103

583.4

-4.9

123.53

yoy growth (%)

89.06

-12,006.12

-103.96

415.04

NPM

91.8

95.12

0

21.21

