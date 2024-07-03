Mindspace Business Parks REIT Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1,839.5
1,728.1
1,286.7
709.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,839.5
1,728.1
1,286.7
709.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.3
20.6
9.6
0.5
Total Income
1,852.8
1,748.7
1,296.3
709.6
Total Expenditure
512.1
582.7
421.4
173.2
PBIDT
1,340.7
1,166
874.9
536.4
Interest
337.5
245.4
189.5
110
PBDT
1,003.2
920.6
685.4
426.4
Depreciation
288.7
263.4
224.3
130.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
150.7
141.4
123.4
72.4
Deferred Tax
129.6
173.6
23.8
15.4
Reported Profit After Tax
434.2
342.2
313.9
207.9
Minority Interest After NP
27.7
29.6
16.2
15.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
406.5
312.6
297.7
192.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-90.68
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
406.5
312.6
388.38
192.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.85
5.27
5.02
5.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
5.23
1.75
5.03
1.74
Equity
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
72.88
67.47
67.99
75.64
PBDTM(%)
54.53
53.27
53.26
60.13
PATM(%)
23.6
19.8
24.39
29.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.