Mindspace Business Parks REIT Balance Sheet

371.6
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:06 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16,283.9

16,283.9

16,283.9

16,283.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

342.9

320.2

291.9

295

Net Worth

16,626.8

16,604.1

16,575.8

16,578.9

Minority Interest

Debt

3,473.6

2,188.8

1,641.9

1,142.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20,100.4

18,792.9

18,217.7

17,721.4

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

15,410.3

15,310.3

15,310.3

15,310.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4,386.3

3,184.2

2,626

2,117.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4,477

3,243.7

2,710.3

2,140.7

Sundry Creditors

-1.5

-1.7

-1

-1.3

Creditor Days

0.3

0.77

Other Current Liabilities

-89.2

-57.8

-83.3

-22.1

Cash

303.8

298.4

281.4

293.8

Total Assets

20,100.4

18,792.9

18,217.7

17,721.4

