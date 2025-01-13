Mindspace Business Parks REIT Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
16,283.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
342.9
320.2
291.9
295
Net Worth
16,626.8
16,604.1
16,575.8
16,578.9
Minority Interest
Debt
3,473.6
2,188.8
1,641.9
1,142.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20,100.4
18,792.9
18,217.7
17,721.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
15,410.3
15,310.3
15,310.3
15,310.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4,386.3
3,184.2
2,626
2,117.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4,477
3,243.7
2,710.3
2,140.7
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
-1.7
-1
-1.3
Creditor Days
0.3
0.77
Other Current Liabilities
-89.2
-57.8
-83.3
-22.1
Cash
303.8
298.4
281.4
293.8
Total Assets
20,100.4
18,792.9
18,217.7
17,721.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.