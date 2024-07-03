Mindspace Business Parks REIT Summary

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT) was settled on 18 November, 2019 at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India as a contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 18 November 2019. Mindspace REIT was registered with SEBI on 10 December 2019, at Mumbai as a REIT. Anbee Constructions LLP (ACL) and Cape Trading LLP (CTL) are the Sponsors of Mindspace REIT. The Trustee to Mindspace REIT is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee) and the Manager for Mindspace REIT is K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP (the Manager). The objectives and principal activity of Mindspace REIT is to carry on the activity of a real estate investment trust, as permissible under the REIT Regulations, to raise funds through the REIT, to make investments in accordance with the REIT Regulations and the investment strategy and to carry on the activities as may be required for operating the REIT, including incidental and ancillary matters thereto. Mindspace REIT acquired the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by acquiring all the equity interest held by the Sponsor Group and Blackstone entities in the SPVs on 30 July 2020. In exchange for these equity interests, the above shareholders have been allotted 55,66,54,582 units of Mindspace REIT on 30 July 2020 which were issued at Rs 275 each. As a result, the acquisition of Asset SPVs by Mindspace REIT was given effect on July 30, 2020.Mindspace REIT went public as per its plan for Initial Public Offer of Units after obtaining the required approvals from the relevant authorities. The units were allotted to the successful applicants on 4 August 2020. All these units were subsequently listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 7 August 2020. Accordingly, the equity interest in each of the below SPVs have been transferred from the respective shareholders to Mindspace REIT:1. Mindspace Business Parks Private Limited (MBPPL) 2. Gigaplex Estate Private Limited (Gigaplex) 3. Sundew Properties Limited (Sundew) 4. Intime Properties Limited (Intime) 5. K. Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Limited (KRIT) 6. KRC Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited (KRC Infra) 7. Horizonview Properties Private Limited (Horizonview) 8. Avacado Properties and Trading (India) Private Limited (Avacado).The Company commenced construction of a new building in Commerzone Kharadi, Pune and the Club House in Hyderabad in FY 2022. For new building in Pune, the revised Floor Space Index norms in Maharashtra enabled to increase the leasable area of our new building from 0.6 msf to 1.0 msf. In addition, with the redevelopment of a building in Hyderabad the total leasable area of the REIT portfolio stood at 31.8 msf, up from 30.2 msf at the end of FY21. Further, the Company commenced construction of an entertainment and recreational center at Mindspace Madhapur, Hyderabad and a high street experience for food, entertainment, and retail at Mindspace Airoli East, Mumbai region.On 2nd September 2023, Mindspace REIT through its Asset SPV, Horizonview Properties Private Limited, acquired c.0.24 msf area in Commerzone Porur, Chennai. In 2023, the Company handed over the first phase of its Data Centre in Airoli W to Princeton Digital Group.Mindspace Business Parks REIT through its SPV Mindspace Business Parks Private Limited acquired c.42 ksf of leasable area further consolidating its ownership in this marquee asset. This transaction was consummated on 26th April 2024.