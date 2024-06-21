|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Jun 2024
|29 May 2024
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed regarding Notice and Annual Report of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on June 21, 2024. Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed regarding intimation of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Annual Meeting held on June 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 21/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.