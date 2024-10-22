Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of meeting of Executive Committee of K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Private Limited (formerly known as K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP) ( Manager ), acting as manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT ( Mindspace REIT ) to consider and approve revision in the limits for raising of funds by Mindspace REIT through issuance of Non-Convertible Debt Securities and / or Commercial Papers. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:22/10/2024) Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:25/10/2024) Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 30, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.03 per unit. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed regarding Outcome of 4th Annual Meeting held on June 21, 2024

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding intimation of board meeting scheduled on April 30, 2024, Record Date and intimation of conference call scheduled on April 30, 2024. Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 for Financial Statement and declaration of distribution. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue of Outcome of Board Meeting of one of the Asset SPVs Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 06/02/2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 and declaration of distribution of dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024