iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Share Price

811.9
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open829.9
  • Day's High829.9
  • 52 Wk High999.9
  • Prev. Close818.5
  • Day's Low806.6
  • 52 Wk Low 685.45
  • Turnover (lac)79.72
  • P/E22.4
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value275.8
  • EPS36.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,553.63
  • Div. Yield0.79
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

829.9

Prev. Close

818.5

Turnover(Lac.)

79.72

Day's High

829.9

Day's Low

806.6

52 Week's High

999.9

52 Week's Low

685.45

Book Value

275.8

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,553.63

P/E

22.4

EPS

36.56

Divi. Yield

0.79

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JK Lakshmi Cement reports 108.60% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

JK Lakshmi Cement reports 108.60% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|02:26 PM

The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
JK Cement’s Q1 profit soars 67% to ₹185 Crore

JK Cement’s Q1 profit soars 67% to ₹185 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:32 AM

JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.33%

Non-Promoter- 36.48%

Institutions: 36.48%

Non-Institutions: 17.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.85

58.85

58.85

58.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,022.6

2,664.89

2,393.5

2,020.07

Net Worth

3,081.45

2,723.74

2,452.35

2,078.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,040.78

4,384.71

4,043.5

3,412.15

yoy growth (%)

14.96

8.43

18.5

17.23

Raw materials

-1,238.29

-1,083.89

-851.33

-778.38

As % of sales

24.56

24.71

21.05

22.81

Employee costs

-326.44

-326.98

-311.96

-234.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

581.69

527.51

369.69

102.71

Depreciation

-190.52

-194.19

-188.35

-179.27

Tax paid

-132.08

-132.77

-104.23

-18.75

Working capital

47.1

221.84

-94.08

-44.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.96

8.43

18.5

17.23

Op profit growth

1.45

17.45

63.45

12.57

EBIT growth

1.18

25.44

77.92

14.2

Net profit growth

17.15

54.66

180.16

2.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,788.47

6,451.5

5,419.89

4,727.44

4,364.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,788.47

6,451.5

5,419.89

4,727.44

4,364.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

77

57.52

68.32

72.64

45.99

View Annually Results

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Vinita Singhania

Chairman Emeritus

Bharat Hari Singhania

Non Executive Director

Raghupati Singhania

Independent Director

N G Khaitan

Independent Director

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee

Independent Director

SADHU RAM BANSAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Chaurasia

President & Director

Arun Kumar Shukla

Independent Director

Shwetambara Shardul Shroff Chopra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Summary

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd was incorporated on 6th August 1938 in the State of Rajasthan. The Company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products like RMC & AAC Blocks with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Odisha. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programme with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.The Company began its journey in 1982 by setting-up a Cement Plant with a modest Capacity of 0.50 Million Tonnes at Sirohi in the State of Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to J.K Corp Limited from Straw Products Ltd in 24th February of the year 1995 and also in the same year entered into Multi Product Corporation Manufacturing Paper, Cement, and Magnetic Tape. In the year 1998, the company introduced a new brand Lakshmi Chattan. The Company during the year has bagged the prestigious Greentech Safety Award 2003-04 for Safety and Environment from the Greentech Foundation and the Golden Peacock National Award for Environment Management System from the World Environment Foundation.During the year 2004-2005, the company had exited from Magnetic Tape business and in the same year, the company changed its brand name from Lakshmi Cement into JK Lakshmi Cement. The Company during the year 2004-05 commenced marketing of Ready Mixed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd share price today?

The JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹811.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is ₹9553.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is 22.4 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is ₹685.45 and ₹999.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd?

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.72%, 3 Years at 11.88%, 1 Year at -7.12%, 6 Month at -6.91%, 3 Month at 3.32% and 1 Month at -1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.34 %
Institutions - 36.48 %
Public - 17.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.