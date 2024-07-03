Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹829.9
Prev. Close₹818.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.72
Day's High₹829.9
Day's Low₹806.6
52 Week's High₹999.9
52 Week's Low₹685.45
Book Value₹275.8
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,553.63
P/E22.4
EPS36.56
Divi. Yield0.79
The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
JK Cement Ltd is a major player in the cement industry, known for its production of Grey Cement and its position as one of the leading manufacturers of White Cement globally.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.85
58.85
58.85
58.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,022.6
2,664.89
2,393.5
2,020.07
Net Worth
3,081.45
2,723.74
2,452.35
2,078.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,040.78
4,384.71
4,043.5
3,412.15
yoy growth (%)
14.96
8.43
18.5
17.23
Raw materials
-1,238.29
-1,083.89
-851.33
-778.38
As % of sales
24.56
24.71
21.05
22.81
Employee costs
-326.44
-326.98
-311.96
-234.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
581.69
527.51
369.69
102.71
Depreciation
-190.52
-194.19
-188.35
-179.27
Tax paid
-132.08
-132.77
-104.23
-18.75
Working capital
47.1
221.84
-94.08
-44.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.96
8.43
18.5
17.23
Op profit growth
1.45
17.45
63.45
12.57
EBIT growth
1.18
25.44
77.92
14.2
Net profit growth
17.15
54.66
180.16
2.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,788.47
6,451.5
5,419.89
4,727.44
4,364.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,788.47
6,451.5
5,419.89
4,727.44
4,364.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
77
57.52
68.32
72.64
45.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Vinita Singhania
Chairman Emeritus
Bharat Hari Singhania
Non Executive Director
Raghupati Singhania
Independent Director
N G Khaitan
Independent Director
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee
Independent Director
SADHU RAM BANSAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Chaurasia
President & Director
Arun Kumar Shukla
Independent Director
Shwetambara Shardul Shroff Chopra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
Summary
JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd was incorporated on 6th August 1938 in the State of Rajasthan. The Company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products like RMC & AAC Blocks with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Odisha. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programme with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.The Company began its journey in 1982 by setting-up a Cement Plant with a modest Capacity of 0.50 Million Tonnes at Sirohi in the State of Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to J.K Corp Limited from Straw Products Ltd in 24th February of the year 1995 and also in the same year entered into Multi Product Corporation Manufacturing Paper, Cement, and Magnetic Tape. In the year 1998, the company introduced a new brand Lakshmi Chattan. The Company during the year has bagged the prestigious Greentech Safety Award 2003-04 for Safety and Environment from the Greentech Foundation and the Golden Peacock National Award for Environment Management System from the World Environment Foundation.During the year 2004-2005, the company had exited from Magnetic Tape business and in the same year, the company changed its brand name from Lakshmi Cement into JK Lakshmi Cement. The Company during the year 2004-05 commenced marketing of Ready Mixed
Read More
The JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹811.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is ₹9553.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is 22.4 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is ₹685.45 and ₹999.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.72%, 3 Years at 11.88%, 1 Year at -7.12%, 6 Month at -6.91%, 3 Month at 3.32% and 1 Month at -1.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.