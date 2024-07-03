Summary

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) Ltd was incorporated on 6th August 1938 in the State of Rajasthan. The Company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products like RMC & AAC Blocks with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Odisha. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programme with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.The Company began its journey in 1982 by setting-up a Cement Plant with a modest Capacity of 0.50 Million Tonnes at Sirohi in the State of Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to J.K Corp Limited from Straw Products Ltd in 24th February of the year 1995 and also in the same year entered into Multi Product Corporation Manufacturing Paper, Cement, and Magnetic Tape. In the year 1998, the company introduced a new brand Lakshmi Chattan. The Company during the year has bagged the prestigious Greentech Safety Award 2003-04 for Safety and Environment from the Greentech Foundation and the Golden Peacock National Award for Environment Management System from the World Environment Foundation.During the year 2004-2005, the company had exited from Magnetic Tape business and in the same year, the company changed its brand name from Lakshmi Cement into JK Lakshmi Cement. The Company during the year 2004-05 commenced marketing of Ready Mixed

